WTWH Media Healthcare Announces the Inaugural Class of the 2024 Memory Care Innovation Awards

WTWH Media, LLC (“WTWH Media”) Healthcare is pleased to announce the inaugural class of the 2024 Memory Care Innovation Awards. This program honors the people focused on providing innovative cognitive care delivery across the behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing industries.

WTWH Media Healthcare recognizes these passionate leaders that aim to define the future of aging in America. Each nominee’s vision is unique, but they are all centered on the same mission: delivering high-quality cognitive care, boosting health outcomes for those living with memory-related disorders, and supporting the people who care for them.

“This inaugural class of Memory Care Innovation Award winners have clearly shown an exceptional commitment to enhancing the lives of those living with memory-related disorders,” stated George Yedinak, Chief Revenue Officer of WTWH Media Healthcare. “Individually, they have each displayed a remarkable dedication to ensuring the well-being and safety of the memory care residents, patients and families they serve. It will be exciting to see how the future of cognitive care delivery will continue to evolve with talent like this.”

The inaugural class of Memory Care Innovation Award winners recognizes individuals across the care continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming WTWH Media Healthcare publications and invited to attend WTWH Media Healthcare’s BRAIN Conference taking place in Chicago, Illinois on May 16, 2024.

For more information about the program and to view the complete Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2024, please visit innovation.memorycarebusiness.com.

This year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Awards honorees are as follows:

Home Health & Home Care

Amy Kowinsky – Executive Director, Dementia360

Darci Henry – Care Coach, Trualta

Dr. Shadi Gholizadeh – Head of Quality and Clinical Development, TheKey

Gary Skole – Founder, Alzbetter LLC

Jane Yousey – Director, Organizational Learning and Development, FirstLight Home Care

Kara Harvey – Founder and CEO, Elder-Well Adult Day Program

Kim Mulquin-Shumway – VP of Clinical Compliance, Nevvon

Monique Frahm – Care Educator, Trualta

Staci Rogers – Vice President of Operations, Visiting Angels

Behavioral Health

Alban Maino – CEO and Founder, Memory Lane TV

Hospice & Palliative Care

Laura Christensen – Director of Education, St. Croix Hospice

Mery Lossada, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Hospice of Marion County

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Amber Dahle – Corporate Director of Memory Care and Programming, Charter Senior Living

Amelia Schafer – Area Director of Memory Care, Ascent Living Communities

Bridget Banks – Assisted Living & Memory Care Administrator, Friendship Village Senior Services

Elizabeth Thompson – Regional Director of Memory Care, Arrow Senior Living Management

Jasmina Alimanovic – Memory Care Director, Pegasus Senior Living

Jessica Fredericksen – Director of Brain Health, Goodwin House Incorporated

Jill Kreider – President, Azura Memory Care

Joshua Freitas – Chief Research Officer, CERTUS Senior Living

Juliana Rocha – National Director of Nexus Programs and Engagements, Silverado

Justin Valdes – Memory Care Activities Director, The Palace at Weston

Kaitlin Reilly – Corporate Director of Cognitive Well-Being, Acts Retirement-Life Communities, Inc.

Kasey Larsen – Programming Director, Benchmark Senior Living – The Falls at Cordingly Dam

Kelly McCarthy – Vice President, Resident Engagement and Memory Care Services, Northbridge Companies

Kelly Moran – Director of Aging & Dementia Services – StoryPoint Group

Maureen Charlton – Director of Memory Support Programming and Services, Ingleside at King Farm

Melissa Dillon – Corporate Director of Memory Care, Senior Resource Group

Michael Chalfin – Executive Vice President, Samuelson Furniture

Nicole Summers – Assisted Living and Memory Care Administrator, Friendship Village

Patricia Gaudio – Dementia Services Educator, Williamsburg Landing

Ryan Muzzey – Director of Memory Care, Clarendale of St. Peters

Shirley Nickels – Chief Operating Officer, SafelyYou

Terry Lallky – Vice President of Clinical Services, Anthem Memory Care

Theda Heiserman – Education Specialist, CERTUS Senior Living

Valerie Cooper – Vice President – Life Plan Communities, Lutheran Senior Services

Skilled Nursing

Jolyn Tibbetts – CNA-Certified Dementia Practitioner, Champion Care

Meghan Niemeyer – Speech-Language Pathologist and Senior Director of Rehab, Powerback Rehabilitation

Patty Fantauzzo – Therapy Program Manager, Julia Temple Healthcare Center

Shelby King – Director of Rehab, Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation – New Braunfels

