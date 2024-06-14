Adam Holton Leaves Amedisys For GE HealthCare; Former Humana Exec Joins Highmark Health

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced at the end of May that Adam Holton – formerly of Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED) – would be joining the company as chief people officer to lead the company’s human resources.

“Adam has the right mix of leadership, HR expertise, and people focus to help enable business growth and drive our culture forward,” GE HealthCare CEO Peter Arduini said in a press release. “His experience leading HR teams spans a variety of global companies and industries, including healthcare, and it will help us further serve our people, patients, and customers.”

GE HealthCare is a global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions provider. The company does significant work in home-based care.

Amedisys, on the other hand, is one of the largest home health and hospice providers in the country. It agreed to be acquired by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) last year.

Holton has more than 20 years of HR leadership experience. Prior to his time at Amedisys, he worked at GE HealthCare, when it was still a part of General Electric (NYSE: GE). He also serves on the board of directors for Sierra Delta, an organization that supports military service members and veterans with physical and emotional needs. Holton is a veteran himself.

Former Humana exec joins Highmark Health

Mona Siddiqui, formerly the senior vice president of clinical operations for Humana’s (NYSE: HUM) home solutions business, has joined Highmark Health to lead the organization’s home and community services segment.

Based in Pittsburgh, Highmark Health is a non-profit health care company and integrated delivery network. Its home and community services segment is dubbed Helion.

“I am thrilled to share that I am joining Highmark Health,” Siddiqui wrote in a LinkedIn post. “I will be leading their segment on Home and Community Services, an enormous area of focus for Highmark as it enables a shift from acute to in-home care. Scaling care in the home requires working closely with hospitals and providers, to work collaboratively to ensure the right level and quality of care and to deploy the needed technology that can create an integrated experience.”

Siddiqui was at Humana for four years, and prior to that, she worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HRS names new CEO

Health Recovery Solutions, a remote patient monitoring provider and technology platform in the home-based care space, has a new CEO.

Jason Comer – who has been a part of the company’s leadership team for seven years – is taking over the reins. He spent four years as CFO, and eight months as president.

He will replace Jarrett Bauer, the longtime CEO of the company. Bauer is a co-founder of the company and its current chairman.

“Jason’s ascent from an advisor role to the CEO of HRS is a narrative of dedication, insight and leadership,” Bauer said in a statement. “His contributions have been invaluable, and his strategic vision has been a driving force behind our success. I am immensely proud of what he has accomplished and am excited to see him lead HRS into a new era.”

HRS has over 250 health care clients, including home health agencies, payers and health systems.

“As CEO, my core commitment is to consistently prioritize patients in every strategic move we make, actively seeking out and integrating cutting-edge technologies and services that enhance care at home and define new standards of excellence in Remote Patient Monitoring,” Comer said. “I envision HRS as the pivotal force in digital healthcare transformation. But realizing this vision goes beyond innovation; it demands that we provide substantial value to our clients, lifting their operations to new heights of success. Our aim is to be more than a provider; I see us serving as a strategic partner for our clients, leveraging our years of extensive experience to advise them on best practices for improving patient outcomes, reducing costs, increasing efficiency and expanding their reach.”

Alivi Health’s new chief growth officer

The benefit management company Alivi Health has a new chief growth officer in Aaron Crowell.

Crowell is the former chief growth officer at the home health analytics company Medalogix, as well as a former founding executive of Uber Health.

“We are thrilled to have Aaron join the Alivi Health team,” Alivi Health CEO Magdiel Rodriguez said in a statement. “Aaron’s extensive industry experience and proven ability to drive growth through innovative solutions make him an ideal fit for this role. We are confident his leadership will propel Alivi Health to new horizons, while highlighting our tailored, value-based solutions approach to the health care landscape.”

As chief growth officer, Crowell is tasked with the nationwide expansion of the Miami-based Alivi Health, which helps fulfill benefits such as Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), vision, dental, chiropractic, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, ABA therapy and home health care.

“I am honored to join Alivi Health as the Chief Growth Officer,” said Aaron Crowell. “I look forward to working with Alivi’s talented team to develop and implement strategies that enhance the member experience, close care gaps and address key pain points for health plans.”