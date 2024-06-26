CMS Proposes Over 4% Cut To Home Health Medicare Payments In 2025

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published its FY 2025 home health proposed payment rule Wednesday. With it, the agency signaled that more significant cuts could be on the way for providers.

To rebalance the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) and make it budget neutral, at least according to its internal methodology, CMS is proposing a permanent prospective adjustment to the CY 2025 home health payment rate of -4.067%.

For CY 2023 and CY 2024, CMS previously applied a 3.925% reduction and a 2.890% reduction, respectively.

“This adjustment accounts for differences between assumed behavior changes and actual behavior changes on estimated aggregate expenditures due to the CY 2020 implementation of the PDGM and the change to a 30-day unit of payment,” CMS wrote in a fact sheet on the proposed rule.

The CMS proposed rule includes a CY 2025 home health payment update of 2.5%, which is offset by an estimated 3.6% decrease related to the PDGM rebalancing and an estimated 0.6% decrease that reflects a proposed fixed dollar loss.

Overall, CMS estimates that Medicare payments to home health agencies in CY 2025 would decrease in the aggregate by 1.7%, or by about $280 million, compared to 2024 levels.

This is a developing story. Please revisit this page later for further updates.