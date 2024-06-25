Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Darci Henry, Care Coach, Trualta

The Memory Care Innovation program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing. To see this year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Award winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
Darci Henry, Care Coach with Trualta, has been named a 2024 Memory Care Innovation Award Winner.
To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, and serve as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Henry sat down with Home Health Care News to talk about her journey into the memory care field and how resistance to change can suppress true innovation. During the conversation, Henry also discussed the funding landscape and how memory care required a tailored approach to each individual’s situation.
What drew you to working in memory care?
From a young age, I was naturally drawn to older adults, as I was raised in my grandmother’s beauty shop in rural Missouri.
I spent countless hours reading to the ladies while they sat under the hair dryer during their weekly “wash and set.” This was a formative experience, and I followed my interest in older adults to college where I studied gerontology.
My passion for memory care was ignited during this time when I had the opportunity to complete a practicum in a memory care facility. I fell in love with the field, felt a profound connection to the residents and their families, and made the decision to pursue my passion as my career.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in memory care?
After working in memory care for 18+ plus years, I’ve learned that every family’s situation is unique.
No two experiences are the same, and this diversity requires a deeply personalized approach to care. This line of work requires flexibility and empathy.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, what would it be?
If I could change one thing about the future of memory care, it would be access to care, support and resources to all families, regardless of their circumstances. Every family deserves the highest quality of care and support, but too often, disparities in resources can lead to unequal experiences.
What is the biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care, and how do you try to overcome that obstacle?
The biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care is often funding. Innovation requires investment in technology, education and people.
Additionally, resistance to change from both organizations, regulatory bodies and families can suppress innovation. It can be difficult to venture from traditional methods of care.
In a word, how would you describe the future of memory care?
Essential.
The future of memory care is essential. We are facing an aging population and with that comes increasing rates of dementia and related conditions. Innovation is crucial to ensure quality of life, dignity, safety, personalized care, and ongoing support for caregivers and families.