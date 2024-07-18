Empath Health Vet Joins New Day Healthcare; Welcome Health Appoints Chief Growth Officer

New Day Healthcare has made Jeff Bonham its senior leadership executive and operations project specialist. He will head up the company’s strategic initiatives around Medicare Advantage (MA), and a virtual home health model to support MA business.

“Bringing Jeff on board is a huge lift for New Day as we continue to ‘Burn the Ships’

and change the way home health care is delivered,” New Day CEO G. Scott

Herman said in a press statement. “Jeff has an extensive history with our team and is an outstanding leader driven by operational excellence. Jeff is one of the industry’s most thoughtful professionals and his ability to problem solve is unmatched. He is perfect for this endeavor and I am thrilled the organization has evolved to a level we are able to capture his expertise.”

Founded in 2020, New Day has close to 30 locations across Texas, Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. The company offers a variety of home-based care services. New Day serves nearly 120,000 patients annually.

Most recently, Bonham served as senior vice president of home health at Empath Health.

“I am excited to be leading this innovative initiative with this market leading company,”

Bonham said in the statement. “Innovation is a staple of this leadership team, with whom I have a long history and have experienced many market leading successes.”

Welcome Health names new chief growth officer

Welcome Health — SCAN Group’s in-home senior primary care arm — has appointed Jay Bakshi as its new chief growth officer.

“We are excited to have Jay in this role as he brings extensive experience in partnering with payers in value-based arrangements to bring innovative solutions to the members they serve,” Welcome Health CEO Emily Cook said in a press statement. “Welcome Health has established a growing presence in Southern California, and we look forward to bringing our unique, high-touch primary care model to additional health plans and seniors across the nation.”

SCAN Group, a nonprofit organization focused on helping older adults age in place, launched Welcome Health in 2021.

As chief growth officer, Bakshi will be in charge of growth, market expansion, payer business development and contracting, account management and patient acquisition and retention.

“Welcome Health’s physicians and interdisciplinary teams holistically and expertly serve seniors where and when they need it, creating new access and improved quality of care,” Bakshi said in a statement. “I proudly make the Welcome Health mission my own — to eliminate the health obstacles preventing seniors from achieving what matters most.”

Previously, Bakshi served as finance lead for the state-sponsored businesses at Healthfirst, one of New York’s largest health insurance plans.

BoldAge PACE promotes Dr. Glenn Meyers to CMO

BoldAge PACE, a provider of Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, has promoted Dr. Glenn Meyers to the position of chief medical officer.

“Dr. Meyers has been an invaluable member of BoldAge’s team,” BoldAge Pace CEO Mary Austin said in a press statement. “His experience and compassion have allowed us to help older adults live a meaningful independent life at home, with grace and dignity.”

Prior to the promotion, Meyers served as senior medical director at BoldAge PACE. One of his chief accomplishments has been standardizing the organization’s clinical operation.

As CMO, he will be in charge of implementing his model across BoldAge PACE’s sites in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and South Carolina.

“I am honored to join a leadership team that puts people first,” Meyers said in the statement. “BoldAge PACE is a values-driven organization that exceeds expectations by providing more to our participants than I ever saw during my time in Medicare Advantage. Our participants rely on us to meet their needs, and we proudly fulfill that promise every day.”

Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts Board of Directors appoints new chair

Renee McInnes has been appointed to chair of the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts Board of Directors. McInnes currently serves as CEO of NVNA and Hospice.

The Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts is a nonprofit trade association comprised of home care agencies.

Prior to her appointment, McInnes served on the board as vice president. She will lead the board’s vision and strategic policy.

“It is an incredible honor to take on the role of Chair of the Board of Directors,” McInnes said in a press release. “What the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts does each day to promote access to care is extraordinary. I look forward to working together with the executive team as we advocate for patients and families in our state amidst the current health care challenges.”

Axxess names new chief operating officer

Axxess has named Tom Codd its chief operating officer.

In his new role, Codd will take the helm of the company’s global operations and will be responsible for driving continued growth.

“Tom joined Axxess two years ago as our first chief people officer and has done exceptional work growing our talent and ensuring we maintain our award-winning culture as we expand,” John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess, said in a press release. “His extensive leadership experience and years managing global activities has been invaluable to our growth. As he transitions into his new role, we are excited about the continued positive impact he will have on our ambitious plans.”

Axxess is a home-based care technology company that provides agencies with cloud-based software solutions. The Dallas-based company works with over 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients around the world.