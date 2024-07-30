Home Health Provider UnityPoint at Home Expands Partnership With Shields Health Solutions

The Des Moines-based UnityPoint at Home – a subsidiary of UnityPoint Health – has expanded its partnership with Shields Health Solutions.

Based in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Shields offers The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology designed to enhance payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, improve health outcomes for complex patients and expand across the health system.

Building on the partnership established in 2017, the enhanced collaboration will provide a broader range of support services to address the specific needs of patients with complex chronic conditions.

Shields’ extensive access to payer networks and complex drugs, including recently approved and newly available drugs, will enable patients to access all their services through UnityPoint at Home with increased access to specialty treatment options. Shields currently collaborates with nearly 80 health systems nationwide, assisting partners in reducing co-pays, ensuring timely medication delivery and enhancing medication adherence.

“UnityPoint at Home has been a highly valued partner for years, and we are excited to expand our relationship with an organization dedicated to providing outstanding care for complex patients,” Shields CEO Stephen West said in a press release. “By securing access to 90 percent of the limited distribution drugs that complex patients need and opening the door to restricted payer networks, our accelerated partnership will continue to create access to affordable care while improving therapy management and care coordination for UnityPoint at Home’s patients.”

UnityPoint at Home offers home health care services in communities across Iowa and western Illinois. It also operates as a specialty pharmacy, supplying medications to patients in Iowa, surrounding states, Arizona and Florida. The organization collaborates with physicians and hospitals to facilitate services, support and education needed for individuals to receive care at home.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional care for all patients,” UnityPoint at Home President Jenn Ofelt said in a statement. “Our partnership with Shields enhances our efforts to consistently deliver a positive patient experience, including those who need the most specialized care. We’re pleased to build upon our existing relationship with Shields and leverage its expertise in the health system specialty pharmacy industry.”