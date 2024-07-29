Maxim at Home Rebrands To Villi, Bets On In-Home Companion Care

Maxim at Home has a new name. Now dubbed Villi, the Dallas-based company integrates technology with traditional companion care to keep adults at home, living independently.

Villi’s on-demand platform connects individuals with caregivers around the clock, whether it’s a senior needing personal care services or a new mother requiring an extra hand.

“Rebranding to Villi wasn’t about procuring a new name or logo, but rather embracing what makes us unique and reinforcing our dedication to better serving our clients,” Mary Meeker, Villi’s national director, told Home Health Care News. “Our new name, born from the age-old expression ‘It takes a village,’ symbolizes the power of our community to support those who simply need a little help.”

Advertisement

Recently, in-home companion care models have become more popular, in part due to a shortage of caregivers and increased demand. Miami-based Papa announced unicorn status in 2021 with a similar business model. They use technology to connect older adults with “Papa Pals,” who provide companionship, technology assistance, meal preparation, light housework and similar services.

Villi’s in-home services are operated by the 35-year-old Maxim Healthcare Services Group. With an on-demand, 24/7 online platform, Villi connects clients with people from their local community, providing real-time information and assistance whenever and wherever the client needs it, according to the company.

“Villi’s user-friendly technology enables companion support to easily be scheduled from our web-based platform whenever the client needs our services,” Meeker said. “Clients can look at companion profiles, post jobs and chat with a Villi advisor. All our companions are properly vetted and interviewed. All Villi companions are employees and not independent contractors. Our clients can feel comfortable and confident knowing that our companions have been properly vetted, trained and committed to Villi’s mission.”

Advertisement

Villi does not require contracts. Hourly rates include liability insurance, fees for processing IRS tax paperwork, and the time and cost associated with intensive companion screening.

“The safety and well-being of our clients and companions is our top priority,” Meeker said. “All of our companions undergo a rigorous selection process including county, state and federal background checks and a behavioral-based interview. As Villi employees, they are fully vetted and insured, giving our clients greater peace of mind. If our clients have concerns at any time, they can always contact a Villi advisor. Likewise, our companions can report concerns to us directly, and if at any time they feel uncomfortable while at a client’s home, they can leave and report the incident.”

Villi currently serves the Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth communities, with plans to expand to additional cities and states in the near future.

“In early 2025, we plan to expand Villi into Maryland and Northern Virginia,” Meeker said. “When looking to expand, we consider many factors, such as location, demographics and needs of the community, to name a few. Long term, we would like to operate Villi across the country.”