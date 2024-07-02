Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Monique Frahm, Care Educator, Trualta

The Memory Care Innovation program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing. To see this year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Award winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
Monique Frahm, Care Educator with Trualta, has been named a 2024 Memory Care Innovation Award Winner.
To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, and serve as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Frahm sat down with Home Health Care News to talk about accepting the hard-to-solve aspects of memory care, supporting caregivers and personalized approaches to care.
What drew you to working in memory care?
Before beginning my career at Trualta, I had experience working as a Registered Nurse in hospital and home care settings. I often cared for individuals with dementia and assisted their families in their care. I quickly recognized the many nuances that come with this condition and the care required. It is complex and incredibly individualized. This drew me to work more closely with memory care and family caregivers. Hence, my career at Trualta began.
A large portion of our caregivers are caring for someone with dementia. Assisting them in this long and challenging journey is incredibly rewarding. I respect all of them very much, and I am honored to assist them in their journey as much as I can.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in memory care?
We don’t have all the answers. As much as we want all the answers and we want to be able to fix every problem or gap that there is, we don’t and we can’t. My personal mission is to help as many people as I can. Caregivers come to me for guidance and solutions to their problems.
While I always do absolutely everything I can to help, I often wish that I had a magic wand to fix problems that I can’t fix. Caregivers need more time in their days. They need more support, in terms of respite support, financial support and emotional support. While I can help in some aspects, I can’t fix it. That is a hard pill to swallow, but it’s also an incredible source of motivation to keep going, to keep finding solutions and to keep working to close those gaps.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Believe in what you know, but never stop learning. Your knowledge, training and life experience will guide you, but your willingness to listen, learn and adapt will lead to impactful change in people’s lives. Continuous learning is what leads us to success. It is through a collective effort of perpetual learning and adaptation that we can address complex issues, develop innovative solutions, and make a lasting difference in memory care.
In a word, how would you describe the future of memory care?
Transformative.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, what would it be?
If I could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, it would be to enhance the personalization of care approaches, recognizing the highly individualized nature of memory care for each patient. Every person experiencing memory loss has a unique set of experiences, preferences and needs that should be at the core of their care plan.
Understanding their life history, interests, daily routines and personal preferences allows for the creation of tailored care strategies that resonate on a personal level. By continually adapting and evolving these personalized care plans in response to the patient’s changing condition and preferences, we ensure that care remains relevant and effective. This deeply personalized approach not only improves the quality of life for patients but creates a more sustainable environment for caregivers, ultimately leading to more successful memory care outcomes. Personalizing experiences has been one of Trualta’s focuses, and we’ve seen the benefits of it.
What is the biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care, and how do you try to overcome that obstacle?
A big obstacle to innovation in memory care often lies in resistance to change. In my experience, caregivers and patients may resist change due to comfort with current care practices or fear of added complexity. Involving caregivers and patients early in the innovation process can foster trust and address their specific needs and preferences. Overall, fostering a culture of openness to innovation and continuous improvement is crucial in overcoming resistance to change.
What quality must all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
I believe that all Memory Care Innovation Award winners must embody a profound commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals affected by cognitive conditions, both those receiving care and those providing it. This commitment entails an unwavering determination to improve the quality of care, however that may look in their field of work. For me, this commitment is embodied through my role at Trualta, where we focus on delivering high-quality education and consistent support. This is where my commitment to memory care lies.