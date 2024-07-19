Optum’s Home & Community Business Reportedly Hit With Layoffs

UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) Optum has reportedly conducted a round of layoffs, specifically within Landmark Health, which is an in-home medical care operator.

Optum agreed to acquire Landmark Health early in 2021. Optum also acquired the in-home medical group Prospero Health early in 2023, rolling it into Landmark Health.

While the layoffs are not isolated to Landmark, they account for a “sizable portion,” according to Fierce Healthcare. Specifically, at least 100 licensed social workers have been dismissed across the country. Social work managers were also affected.

Landmark is also exiting close to 20 markets, according to anonymous employees who spoke with Fierce.

Episource – another Optum subsidiary – was also impacted by the layoffs. Optum laid off employees within its Optum Home & Community Care division earlier this year. Landmark falls under the Home & Community Care umbrella.

In May, Optum laid off employees in other areas of its business outside of home-based care.

Home Health Care News reached out to Optum for comment, but had not heard back by the time this story was published.

UnitedHealth Group has battled significant headwinds of late. Another one of its subsidiaries – Change Healthcare – was hit with a massive cyberattack earlier this year. It has also been the subject of a DOJ antitrust investigation.

All the while, it continues building out its home-based care portfolio. It already owns LHC Group, one of the largest home health providers in the country. It’s in the process of acquiring Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED), another one of the largest home health providers.

Originally, the Amedisys deal was also targeted by antitrust regulators. But Amedisys has agreed to divest a certain amount of its locations to VitalCaring, in a move that could clear the path for the deal to get done.

UnitedHealth Group brought in revenues of $98.9 billion in the second quarter, an over 6% year-over-year increase.

Optum brought in $62.9 billion in the quarter, good for a nearly 12% year-over-year increase.