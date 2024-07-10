Trinity Health At Home Taps Dan Drake As Its Next CEO

Trinity Health at Home – one of the largest home-based care providers in the country – has a new leader. Dan Drake has been named CEO of Trinity Health’s three national continuing care organizations: Trinity Health At Home, Trinity Health Senior Communities and Trinity Health Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Drake will officially take over on Aug. 1. He has been with the organization since 2014, previously having served as the president and CEO of Trinity Health PACE. Recently, he helped expand Trinity’s home health and PACE services in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to the company.

“We are confident that Dan will elevate the quality of care we provide to our communities,” Trinity Health EVP and COO Ben Carter said in a statement. “Our continuing care organizations are essential to fulfilling our mission and unifying these organizations under one leader will enable us to make even greater strides in service excellence and community impact.”

The Livonia, Michigan-based Trinity Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country, with a network of 121,000 employees, 101 hospitals, 126 continuing care locations, 136 urgent care locations and one of the largest PACE footprints.

As of 2020, the company was one of the ten largest home health providers in the country, based on fee-for-service Medicare admissions.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO for Trinity Health’s continuing care organizations,” Drake said in a statement. “Our work is essential to our communities as we provide housing, vibrant living environments, and compassionate services for older adults. I look forward to collaborating with Trinity Health At Home, Trinity Health Senior Communities and Trinity Health PACE to enhance care and continue growing to meet the diverse needs of those we serve.”

In 2024, Ruth Martynowicz – then the interim CEO of Trinity Health at Home – laid out the organizations’ near-term goals to Home Health Care News.

Those included growth, staff retention and better value-based care capabilities.

“Our primary goals right now include improving colleague retention, enhancing value-based metrics for home care, completing the integration process for our newer agencies and increasing our reach and volume of hospice services,” she said. “Through these strategic approaches, we are positioning our organization for short and long-term success, delivering high-quality care to those we serve and fostering a positive working environment for our team.”