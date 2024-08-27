27 Of Home-Based Care’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Every company has their own unique growth goals, but some companies are hitting goals faster than others.

Across home-based care, companies like Traditions Health, Honor, HomeWell and others are seeing tremendous growth.

In fact, the industry is well-represented on the Inc. 5000 2024 ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. This year, 27 companies in the broader home-based care space made appearances on the list.

In order to decide who makes its list, Inc. 5000 ranks U.S.-based private companies by examining percentage revenue growth over the last three years.

Vytalize Health — Hoboken, New Jersey

— Rank: 1

— Growth: 90,779%

— Climbing to the No. 1 spot is Vytalize Health, an accountable care organization (ACO) and value-based care platform that works with physicians and primary care practices. The company touts in-home care as one of its key solutions.

Monogram Health — Brentwood, Tennessee

— Rank: 3

— Growth: 43,848%

— Monogram Health is a value-based specialty provider of in-home care and benefit management services for individuals living with polychronic conditions, including chronic kidney and end-stage kidney disease.

Upward Health — Hauppauge, New York

— Rank: 6

— Growth: 30,722%

— Upward Health is an in-home primary care and behavioral health care company. The company works with health plans to aid its members.

UltraCare Services — Beverly Hills, California

— Rank: 103

— Growth: 3,109%

— UltraCare Services non-medical personal care company that offers care to seniors and disabled veterans.

DSP Connections — Salem, Oregon

— Rank: 172

— Growth: 2,217%

— The company offers in-home support for children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

AvevoRx — Greensboro, North Carolina

— Rank: 581

— Growth: 776%

— AvevoRx provides specialty infusion pharmacy services in the home for patients.

Nurturing Angels Home Care — Greenville, Delaware

— Rank: 731

— Growth: 658%

— Nurturing Angels Home Care delivers personal care services to seniors based in Maryland and Delaware.

connectRN — Waltham, Massachusetts

— Rank: 928

— Growth: 545%

— connectRN’s platform helps nurses and other health care professionals find work, particularly in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and in the home health space.

Fortis Home Health and Hospice — Murray, Utah

— Rank: 1,239

— Growth: 417%

— The company is a home health and hospice provider serving Indiana and Utah.

Wellthy — New York, New York

— Rank: 1,284

— Growth: 404%

— Wellthy is an employee caregiver benefit provider. The company helps individuals manage caregiving responsibilities.

TLC HomeCare Services — Carterville, Illinois

— Rank: 1,285

— Growth: 404%

— TLC HomeCare Services is a locally owned home care agency in Southern Illinois. The company offers services such as meal prep, companionship, light housekeeping and more.

Entrusted Pediatric Home Care — Austin, Texas

— Rank: 1,434

— Growth: 358%

— Entrusted Pediatric Home Care is a pediatric home health company that offers care across Texas.

CARESPHERE — Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

— Rank: 1,653

— Growth: 314%

— The company is a home-based care provider that delivers personalized medical and social support statewide.

HealthFlex Hospice — Oakland, California

— Rank: 1,732

— Growth: 302%

— The company provides various in-home health care services, including home health and hospice care.

Honor Technology — San Mateo, California

— Rank: 1,774

— Growth: 296%

— Founded in 2014, Honor is a home care technology company. It owns Home Instead, one of the largest home care franchises in the country.

Daily Dove Care — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

— Rank: 2,076

— Growth: 252%

— The company is a provider of home care in Philadelphia. It offers services such as nursing, personal care, rehabilitation, clinical care and more.

Sprout Therapy Group — Liverpool, New York

— Rank: 2,113

— Growth: 248%

— Sprout Therapy Group delivers home health care, rehab and special education for children.

Elder Care Homecare — Scarsdale, New York

— Rank: 2,207

— Growth: 236%

— The company offers a variety of home-based care services throughout Westchester County, Long Island and New York City.

Traditions Health — Nashville, Tennessee

— Rank: 2,389

— Growth: 218%

— Traditions Health is a home health, hospice and palliative care provider with a footprint that spans across 130 locations and 18 states. It cares for more than 25,000 patients per year.

TLC Skilled Care — North Palm Beach, Florida

— Rank: 2,592

— Growth: 197%

— TLC Skilled Care is a home-based care company that offers respite care, companion care, behavioral health services and more.

Elite Homecare — Spartanburg, South Carolina

— Rank: 2,900

— Growth: 175%

— In addition to home care services, Elite also has day centers and transportation services under the company’s umbrella.

HomeWell Franchising — Burkburnett, Texas

— Rank: 3,620

— Growth: 131%

— HomeWell is a home care franchise company that has locations across the U.S.

WellSprings Home Care Ltd — Downingtown, Pennsylvania

— Rank: 3,691

— Growth: 127%

— WellSprings is focused on delivering high-end luxury care. The company offers live-in care, dementia care and more.

Pediatric Home Service — Roseville, Minnesota

— Rank: 3,838

— Growth: 120%

— Pediatric Home Service is an independent home health care agency that serves children with complex needs.

The Perfect Companion — Phoenix, Arizona

— Rank: 4,112

— Growth: 108%

— The Perfect Companion offers concierge home care services for seniors.

BrightStar Care — Gurnee, Illinois

— Rank: 4,308

— Growth: 100%

— Chicagoland-based BrightStar Care offers personal home care as well as supplemental staffing and home health care. It has over 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses within its network.

Total Care Connections — Tempe, Arizona

— Rank: 4,852

— Growth: 78%

— Total Care Connections is a provider of home care and private nursing services.

The above list is based on an HHCN review of the Inc. 5000 ranking. If your company was on the Inc. 5000 list and operates in the home-based care space but wasn’t noted above, please reach out to HHCN.