Achieving Connected Care in 2024

The modern home-based care landscape is transforming how providers deliver care and connect with their patients, with the quest for enhanced care connectivity an integral and longstanding goal. As the industry continues to evolve, so do the tools and strategies available, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are playing a critical role in supporting these advancements.
Nick Knowlton, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at ResMed, an industry leader in interoperability with an award-winning EHR, spoke with Home Health Care News about the key areas where EHRs are driving care connectivity in home-based care today. This article explores the impact of EHRs on care connectivity, including the key advancements technology providers are making, and the steps home-based care teams can take to leverage them.
EHRs as a Catalyst for Enhanced Care Connectivity
In the current home-based care environment, key trends include the following, according to Knowlton:
- The adoption of value-based care
- Staff shortages
- A growing need for interoperability
- The rise of consumerism in health care at large
EHRs have proven instrumental in helping providers adapt to these trends, offering tools and features that enhance care coordination and patient management. Modern EHR systems are no longer just digital repositories of patient data; they are sophisticated platforms that facilitate real-time communication, data sharing and decision-making. Recent advances in EHR platforms are a testament to their ability to further support connected care.
4 Key EHR Advancements Supporting Connected Care
- Interoperability and Data Integration: One of the most notable advancements in EHR technology is enhanced interoperability. Today’s EHR systems harness robust integration capabilities that enable seamless data exchange across various care settings. This integration ensures that home-based care providers can effortlessly access and share essential patient information with other care teams, promoting continuity of care and minimizing the risk of errors.
- Real-Time Data Access: Real-time access to patient data puts critical information at care teams’ fingertips, driving swift, informed decision-making in every setting. In home-based care, where timely interventions can make a significant difference, advancements in data accessibility allow providers to monitor patient progress, track changes in health status, and adjust care plans promptly in one unified platform.
- Enhanced Communication Tools: EHRs now include advanced communication tools that bolster collaboration among care teams. With features like secure messaging, video consultations and task management tools, providers can coordinate care more effectively, even when they’re not physically present with the patient.
- Predictive Analytics and Decision Support: Advanced EHR systems use predictive analytics to forecast potential health risks and outcomes. By analyzing both historical data and current trends, EHRs today are more effectively enabling providers to anticipate issues and take proactive measures. This capability is particularly valuable in home-based care, where managing complex needs and making data-driven decisions is not a luxury, but an absolute necessity.
Adapting to the Evolving Connected Care Landscape
On the provider side, leveraging these advancements in EHR technology will empower home-based care teams to stay competitive and push the envelope of care quality. Advanced features like robust interoperability, real-time data access, and integrated communication tools, among others, empower providers to streamline operations and enhance patient outcomes, despite limited resources and a shifting industry landscape.
“Everybody is expecting more from their home health and hospice care delivery partners to ensure that patients are well cared for, that people understand the journey they’re on—whatever that journey may be—and that caregivers are provided with the right technology tools to do their jobs effectively while also having enough time to enjoy their personal lives,” says Knowlton.
By embracing these innovations, home-based care providers can better manage the complexities of patient care, make informed decisions swiftly, and foster improved collaboration and satisfaction among care teams, ultimately leading to more effective and responsive care, and better financial outcomes in an increasingly dynamic industry.
4 Steps Providers Can Take to Leverage EHR Advancements
- Communicate with the EHR Vendor: Providers need an EHR system that is aligned with their goal of connected care. This partnership starts with an ongoing dialogue with the EHR vendor about their vision for this technology, planned updates and integrations, as well as the most recent advancements — and how care teams can get the most out of them. Opening a line of communication centered on how these tools can support seamless care coordination is a critical starting point.
- Train and Support Staff: Ongoing staff training and support is essential to realize the platform’s full potential. Providers must equip their care teams with all of the necessary skills and certifications to optimize EHR usage and maximize the benefits of connected care. Whether through internal training resources, or in partnership with the vendor, staff training and support should be a focal point in technology discussions within provider organizations today.
- Embrace Data-Driven Decision-Making: Predictive analytics, machine learning and other decision-support tools within today’s EHRs empower caregivers to do more with less, regardless of the setting. Teams that embrace data-driven decision-making will be able to take a more proactive approach to connected care, anticipating potential adverse health events and preventing them in the first place.
- Foster Collaboration and Communication: Modern EHRs facilitate improved teamwork and collaboration among care teams through advanced communication tools within the platform itself. Effective communication is the framework of effective care coordination, especially in an environment where caregivers, specialists, and patients are often in different locations. It ensures that all stakeholders are aligned and working towards the same goal with no lapse in treatment or lack of clarity around next steps.
Provider-Vendor Partnerships for Connected Care
As the transformation of home-based care is increasingly driven by advancements in EHRs, providers and vendors must make a combined effort to achieve greater care connectivity and meet the evolving needs of patients and staff. EHRs are not just keeping pace with change — they are at the forefront, offering critical tools for improved communication, data integration and patient management — all in one place.
For home-based care providers, staying ahead of these technological advancements and effectively utilizing EHR systems is key to delivering high-quality, coordinated care while also positioning themselves competitively in a rapidly evolving industry.
