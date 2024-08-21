Amedisys’ Contessa Health To Become A GUIDE Model Participant 

Contessa Health, a subsidiary of Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED), has been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in its Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model. The model aims to create more comprehensive and coordinated dementia care.

The company joins nearly 400 participants in developing nationwide dementia care programs (DCPs). These programs intend to enhance care coordination and improve access to services and support.

Contessa Health has provided comprehensive in-home care since 2015. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and partners with 11 health systems and multiple health plans, serving patients in nine states.

Advertisement

“CMS is excited to partner with Contessa under the GUIDE Model,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a press release. “GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia. GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities, rather than in institutions.”

The GUIDE Model, launched on July 1, tests a new payment approach for critical supportive services to improve the quality of life for individuals with dementia. These services include comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans, care coordination, 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or helpline and specific respite services to support caregivers.

“Our team of nurse practitioners, nurses and social workers have tremendous experience in helping patients and caregivers navigate the complex world of health care,” Gavin Baumgardner, Contessa’s Vice President and National Medical Director of Palliative Care at Home, said in a statement. “Through the GUIDE Model, we can apply this clinical model for dementia patients and their caregivers to allow this vulnerable population to live at home longer and achieve a better quality of life.”

Advertisement

Contessa’s involvement in the GUIDE Model will assist individuals with dementia and their caregivers in accessing education and support. This includes training programs focused on best practices for caring for a loved one with dementia.

Respite services are being evaluated under the GUIDE Model to determine their impact on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, potentially delaying or preventing the need for facility-based care.

GUIDE participants represent a wide range of health care providers, including large academic centers, small group practices, community-based organizations, health systems, hospice agencies and other practices.

The model delivers on the Biden Administration’s Executive Order on increasing access to high-quality care and supporting caregivers and aligns with the national plan to address Alzheimer’s disease.

Amedisys acquired Contessa Health in 2021 for $250 million. Since then, the latter has been a major focus of the former’s. Amedisys’ high-acuity care revenue – driven by Contessa Health – has steadily increased, quarter by quarter.