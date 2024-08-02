BrightSpring Touts ‘Integrated’ Value Of Its Home-Based Care Services

Leaders at BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) believe that the foundation for the company’s success has been its ability to deliver preventative care to seniors, and specialty patients, in the home.

“We serve large and growing markets, and complex patient populations in lower cost home and community settings, which has significant intangible quality and cost benefits,” BrightSpring President and CEO Jon Rousseau said Friday during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Based in Louisville, BrightSpring delivers care to patients in the home and in the community. The company focuses on complex populations, offering primary care, home- and community-based services, pharmacy services and rehab services to over 400,000 consumers throughout 50 states.

Advertisement

BrightSpring views home health, hospice and personal care as the building blocks for its long-term plan to increase integrated care across the organization.

“As we’ve been saying, since the IPO, I believe in the next year, we’re really going to start to see the fruits of more and more integrated care in the organization,” Rousseau said. “We, obviously, have very clinically appropriate home health to hospice transitions, [and] some personal care being delivered to the same patients, therapy as well, … but we see an opportunity to really increase that in the future. It takes focus, so we’re investing in an integrated care team to do that.”

Home-based primary care also remains a key area of focus for the company.

Advertisement

“We are continuing to make very significant strides in home-based primary care,” Rousseau said. “We are at the precipice of signing a very meaningful contract with a large payer. We are not talking about that now, but we plan to be talking about that in Q3 and Q4. Hopefully, that’s the first of many to come in the future.”

Overall, BrightSpring saw $2.7 billion in revenue in Q2. This is a 26% increase compared to $2.2 billion in Q2 2023.

BrightSpring’s provider services segment brought in $616 million, an 8% increase compared to $570 million during the same period last year.

As part of the provider services segment, home health care reported $254 million in revenue for the quarter. This is a 13% increase from the $225 million reported during the same period last year.

“Moving forward in the back half of the year, and into 2025 and beyond, BrightSpring continues to remain focused on targeting volume growth in attractive markets, delivering needed solutions, driving operational best practices and providing more coordinated and high-quality care, leveraging the scale and complementary nature of our platform to deliver healthy financial results,” Rousseau said.