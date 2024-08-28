Cardinal Health Expands At-Home Solutions Business Amid ‘Significant Growth’

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) just set up shop in Greenville, South Carolina. The company recently opened its largest distribution center supporting the Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions business to date.

The Greenville, South Carolina location fills a critical gap in the company’s distribution, Jamie Deist, vice president of warehouse operations for Cardinal Health at-Home, told Home Health Care News.

“We had some gaps between our North Carolina, Florida and Ohio facilities, and even more importantly, we knew we needed to be in the southeast, given the growing population,” he said. “Greenville gives us access also to nearby growing metropolitan areas like Atlanta, Charlotte, even up in Nashville.”

Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and a manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products. The company’s at-home business unit offers direct-to-home fulfillment and distribution services in the home medical equipment (HME) space, as well as in home health and hospice.

The company has made moves to cement itself in the home-based care space through various partnerships.

In 2022, Cardinal launched a supply chain pilot program with Medically Home.

Last year, Cardinal partnered with Signify Health to offer in-home clinical and medication management services.

Currently, Cardinal has 11 distribution centers spread across New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, California, Oregon and South Carolina.

The company’s Greenville location is 350,000 square feet. It is the second time the company has built from the ground-up.

Deist noted that Greenville was strategically selected based on its long history of manufacturing and distribution.

“There’s skilled labor in the market that we can reach out to and help set us up for success,” he said.

This latest distribution also positions Cardinal to meet the growing demand for home-based care.

“When we think about the population that we service — patients with chronic illnesses or ones in critical conditions — we need to be set up for that growth as they age,” Deist said. “Within our business, we have seen significant growth over the past decade, and we expect it into the future. We need this space to grow across all of our product categories.”

Cardinal considers this warehouse its distribution center of the future, according to Deist.

“We have not only designed and built it to our future needs, it also comes with some heavy automation use, as well to make sure we’re able to grow in this area over the coming years,” he said. “It also provides our employees an opportunity to be as productive and efficient with high-quality standards given the automation that we’ve invested in.”