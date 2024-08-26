Disrupt Podcast: Evan Ostrovsky, CEO, Special Touch Home Care

The latest episode of the Disrupt podcast is now available!

For this episode of Disrupt, we caught up with Evan Ostrovsky, the CEO of Special Touch Home Care. During the conversation, Ostrovsky talks about how he plans to take his agency from Point A to Point B in the near-term future.

Listen to this episode of Disrupt to learn:

– What’s next for CDPAP intermediaries in New York

– The opportunities and challenges of operating a home care agency in New York

– Keys to contemporary home care growth

– And more!

Subscribe to Disrupt to be notified when new episodes are released. Listen today!