Enhabit CFO Crissy Carlisle Steps Down, Search For Replacement Underway

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) has announced that its CFO, Crissy Carlisle, will step down from her role.

Carlisle has been the chief financial officer of Enhabit since it spun off from Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) in 2022. The company has initiated a search to find her replacement.

“Crissy has made important contributions to Enhabit since we became a public company just over two years ago,” Enhabit President and CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer said in a statement. “Her deep commitment to our employees, patients, partners and stockholders, as well as her insights and financial acumen, have contributed to the Company achieving stability across the business and positioning our organization for growth. I am grateful for Crissy’s partnership and look forward to her continued leadership as we search for her successor.”

Based in Dallas, Enhabit has 256 home health locations and 112 hospice locations across 34 states.

The company wrapped up a strategic review earlier this year, electing to remain a standalone, public company. Afterward, it received continued pressure from the activist investor AREX Capital Management, which has been displeased with its financial underperformance.

AREX Capital successfully got one board nominee elected to Enhabit’s board at the end of July.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside our leadership team and help lead Enhabit during its infancy as a public company,” Carlisle said in a statement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together, including standing up a finance organization and enhancing and fortifying our control environment, all while delivering excellent care to our patients. Enhabit is well positioned for success and value creation. Having accomplished many of my professional goals here, I believe now is the right time to take on a new challenge. I look forward to supporting a seamless transition.”

Enhabit will present its second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday morning.