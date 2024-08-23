Georgia-Based Company Hopes To Win New York CDPAP Administration Contract

Public Partnerships LLC, also known as PPL, is competing to become the exclusive administrator of New York’s Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP). This program enables seniors and individuals with disabilities to choose their own caregivers, with payment coming from the state’s Medicaid program.

New York’s CDPAP has been in the headlines for months. Gov. Kathy Hochul deemed the home care program a “racket” and lawsuits protesting changes to the plan have mounted.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based PPL is now aiming to secure the contract to be the sole administrator of New York’s program, which cost Medicaid $9 billion last year. The state plans to reduce the number of administrators from 700 to just one in order to save $1 billion a year. If finalized, the move is expected to phase out existing administrators in the next eight months.

Advertisement

Backed by the Park City, Utah-based DW Healthcare Partners and the Chicago-based Linden Capital Partners, PPL currently operates 49 self-directed programs with over 500,000 participants, according to its website.

Any company that becomes the exclusive administrator for New York’s CDPAP could secure a contract worth billions in revenue over the next five years.

PPL is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of the race by reaching out to existing fiscal intermediaries in New York and offering them potential subcontracts that could save their businesses once the state awards the contract on October 1.

Advertisement

The company is currently seeking a market implementation director to “oversee the New York market and consumer implementation function.” The director will be “responsible for supporting the stand up of a single financial management services program and enable the successful transition of consumers and caregivers into a singular operating platform.”

PPL is considered one of the few companies eligible for the contract because of its experience in operating as a statewide fiscal intermediary in other states. Companies interested in competing for the contract had to submit their bids by August 21.

Home Health Care News reached out to PPL, but the company’s leaders declined to comment during the ongoing selection process.