Home-Based Care Giants Gamble On ‘Bold’ M&A, Revamped Payer Strategies

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

There are certain headwinds affecting all home-based care providers right now, whether it be in payment, staffing or otherwise. Amid those challenges, the largest companies are all taking slightly different approaches to growth.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), for instance, grabbed the attention of home health providers everywhere last week when it announced that it had terminated its contract with UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) UnitedHealthcare. That move fell in line with its overarching “payer innovation” strategy.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAH) is also focusing on its “preferred-payer” strategy, which includes drawing a hard line on rates – as Enhabit is doing – but also advocating for proper reimbursement from states in home- and community-based services (HCBS).

Advertisement

Leaders from Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED) have been quiet over the last year, given the pending UnitedHealth Group acquisition. But, when it comes to its payer strategy, the company’s numbers tell a story worth paying attention to.

Elsewhere, Addus Homecare Corp. (Nasdaq: ADUS) is taking advantage of the headwinds. High interest rates and payment uncertainty across home-based care has led to a slow M&A market, allowing the company to pounce on acquisition targets with little competition.

The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG) has done the same.

Advertisement

All of the aforementioned companies’ strategies differ to some extent, and yet all are in place to achieve growth during a somewhat turbulent time for home-based care.

What’s behind those strategies is the topic of this week’s exclusive, members-only HHCN+ Update.

Finding the right payers

Aveanna and Enhabit are both trying to turn around their businesses. Each saw their share price tumble after going public, and each has addressed that issue – at least in part – by revamping their payer strategies.

Enhabit’s payer innovation strategy has been well documented, and I covered its decision to walk away from UnitedHealthcare in last week’s HHCN+ Update.

“After over nine months of unsuccessful negotiations with UnitedHealthcare, we submitted our termination notice on August 1,” Enhabit CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer said last week. “We will dedicate our clinical resources to fee-for-service Medicare patients, and those members of the 68 favorable contracts. We remain committed to providing our strong quality of care to UnitedHealthcare members, if at some point they decide to contract with acceptable rates.”

Similar to Enhabit, Aveanna is taking back its most vital resource: frontline workers.

“By focusing our clinical clinical capacity on our preferred payers, we achieve solid year-to-year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA,” Aveanna CEO Jeff Shaner said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call. “We also experienced improvement in our caregiver hiring and retention trends by aligning our efforts to those payers willing to engage with us on enhanced reimbursement rates and value-based agreements. While we continue to operate in a challenging labor and inflation environment, our preferred payer strategy allows us to return to a more normalized growth rate in our business segments.”

Aveanna posted solid year-over-year growth in all three of its segments – private-duty services, home health and hospice, and medical solutions – in the second quarter.

Enhabit has touted its 68 “favorable” non-Medicare agreements. Aveanna, too, is taking stock of the payers and states that are willing to pay it an adequate rate for home-based care services.

Aveanna said that no single payer makes up more than 10% of its business, which lends itself to a healthy business. At the same time, that means work is cut out for the company when it comes to renegotiating higher rates for services.

As seen above, Aveanna is set to triple and nearly triple its preferred payers and value-based care arrangements, respectively, by the end of 2024.

Traditionally, one concern in home-based care has been that at least one provider will be willing to accept substandard rates, making negotiations for the rest of providers tougher.

Now, though, the larger companies are leading by example.

“As we continue to grow, we are accelerating our preferred payer strategy and medical solutions by aligning our capacity with those payers that value our services and appropriately reimburse us for the care we provide,” Aveanna CFO Matt Buckhalter said on the call. “We continue to fight through a difficult labor environment while keeping our patients’ care at the center of everything we do. It is clear to us that shifting caregiver capacity to those preferred payers who value our partnership is a path forward.”

Amedisys is likely to be joining a payer itself by year end. But it has clearly been focused on winning better MA business over the last couple of years. In the second quarter, its non-Medicare home health revenue grew by 24% year over year.

Another study published this week suggested that MA members utilize home health care less than their traditional Medicare counterparts. While there’s likely a lot of reasons for that, it’s probably not a good long-term strategy for MA plans to cheap out on home health care, an essential and less costly service.

‘Bold’ M&A

One of the other most enlightening admissions of this past earnings season came from Addus, which suggested its recent M&A activity was partly made possible by less competition – particularly of the private equity variety.

Last year, Addus acquired Tennessee Quality Care for $106 million, enhancing its value-based care capabilities in the state. This year, it agreed to acquire Gentiva’s personal care assets for $350 million, allowing it to enter multiple new states.

Over the past two to three years, M&A has reached historical lows in the home-based care space. Activity across home health care, home care and hospice has fallen off a cliff since there was the flurry of activity in 2020 and 2021.

“Realistically, over the last 12 to 18 months, we’ve not seen a lot of competition out there,” Addus CEO Dirk Allison said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call. “There’s been the occasional smaller strategic player that’s bought a few deals on a localized basis. From a PE standpoint, it’s really been very slow as far as competition for the last bit. Now, obviously, if rates come down in September, as everybody’s expecting, there’ll be a point where PE will come back in and that’s fine. It’s been a market in which up until the last year or so, we’ve always operated with competition from those folks.”

The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG) has joined Addus in bucking the downward M&A trend. It has executed a slew of transactions over the past couple of years, including a large deal for Signature Healthcare assets in its current footprint, as well as a deal that will place it on the East Coast for the first time.

“This period of expansion provides insight into our potential as a provider of choice in our local communities, a best-in-class operator across our industries and a disciplined – yet bold – growth company with the sophistication and adaptability to become a key solution in the health care continuum,” Pennant Group CEO Brent Guerisoli said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call. “Since the beginning of the year, we have entered into the Muir Home Health joint venture; closed an additional two home health and two hospice transactions; initiated a management agreement with Hartford HealthCare; announced the largest acquisition in our history with the Signature transaction; and completed three senior living deals.”

Most of the largest home-based care providers recognize the need for two things in this market: better contracts with all managed care partners, and scale that will allow them to sustain success in the face of stroke-of-the-pen risk.