Home Care Clients Like Their Caregivers More Than Their Provider, Data Shows

Home care clients are experiencing higher satisfaction with caregivers post-pandemic, but that satisfaction does not always extend to their providers.

Overall customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score (NPS) increased for the first time since 2020 to 6.4, according to the 2024 Activated Insights Benchmarking Report. In 2020, the industry saw an NPS of 6.7, which dipped to 6.0 in 2021. Customers ranked their care staff’s ability as their highest source of satisfaction, followed by caregiver compatibility. However, the report indicates that customers are least satisfied with communication from their provider and say they wouldn’t always recommend them.

NPS is a metric used to measure customer satisfaction, loyalty and enthusiasm. It gauges how likely customers are to recommend a company to a friend or colleague. Customers respond on a scale of 0 to 10, with 0 representing “not likely to recommend” and ten representing “extremely likely to recommend.” NPS has been a standard metric for businesses since its creation by Bain & Company in 2003.

Since client satisfaction with provider communication scored the lowest, Activated Insights suggests proactively collecting feedback and taking action to improve it. The company also proposes training staff in communication, setting up clear communication channels, designating a care manager to maintain regular and scheduled communication with the client and their family, and including the client and family in care decisions.

“Opportunities for improvement often arise from inconsistencies in communication,” Michelle Cone, senior vice president of training and brand programs at HomeWell Care Services, said during an Activated Insights webinar. “When clients and families are not informed of schedule or care plan changes or updates regarding changes in condition that can impact the well-being, it can negatively impact customer satisfaction. Families are left in the dark, leading to frustration and mistrust. Trust is crucial in our industry, and communication plays a vital role in maintaining it.”

HomeWell Care Services, based in Burkburnett, Texas, offers personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals.

“Make consistent and scheduled communication a part of your overall customer strategy,” Cone suggested. “Assign team members to handle different touchpoints and ensure that families hear from you regularly, not just during urgent or negative situations. Share the positive news as well.”

On the other hand, caregivers rated the compatibility between clients and caregivers as the most significant factor affecting their job satisfaction, followed by their interactions with office staff.

The report highlights that, while office staff tend to have the highest satisfaction scores among employees, the industry’s customer care coordinators and care schedulers receive the lowest administrative salaries. This wage disparity can negatively impact employee satisfaction. The data indicates that when one office staff member leaves, it can motivate an average of five other staff members to quit. Considering that the average cost to replace a home-based care employee is about $3,900 in turnover costs, the combined turnover costs for a home care provider due to this exodus amount to $39,960.

Care staff are least satisfied with the recognition they receive. Providers have an opportunity to demonstrate to their employees how important they are to their clients. On the other hand, customers are most satisfied with the compatibility and ability of their care staff. However, employees’ dissatisfaction with recognition means they may not fully comprehend their significance to their clients. This lack of recognition could contribute to the record-high turnover rate of care staff, which is currently close to 80%.

Cone proposed retaining long-term employees by showing appreciation for their work through regular employee recognition and positive customer feedback.

“Communicate to your caregivers and office staff regarding how they do, what they do, and how much their presence and who they are as individuals positively impact clients’ lives,” Cone said. “Share and communicate with them how impactful they are to this industry, your agency, and the clients and communities you serve. Don’t assume they know this.”

Cone said the most significant opportunity for recognition remains consistency.

“The key is consistency,” Cone said. “Communicate the desire to acknowledge and act on feedback consistently. Whether the feedback is from a client, a peer or management, specify who said what and establish a process to share that feedback with the relevant stakeholders.”

The report stated that providers who actively managed their employee and customer experience, staff training and employer brand saw over three times greater lifetime value per client than those who didn’t. Similarly, managing the customer and employee experience resulted in providers hiring an average of 90% more care professionals than their competitors.