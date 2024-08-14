HomeCare & Hospice, Included Health Name New CFOs; Duo Health Taps Next President

HomeCare & Hospice, Total Senior Care taps Kirk as CFO

Total Senior Care has named Chad Kirk as chief financial officer for HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care. Kirk brings over 20 years of financial management and organizational experience within the nonprofit health care sector.

“We are excited for Chad to join our team,” CEO Melissa Sullivan said in a statement. “He will bring leadership and general oversight to all fiscal department operations, information technology functions and related management activities.”

Founded in 1971, Allegany-based HomeCare & Hospice provides care across Western New York.. Total Senior Care is a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) facility, offering a comprehensive managed long-term care plan for adults aged 55 and older.

“I am delighted to join HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care and look forward to strengthening their financial viability and improving employee technology to ensure services are available to our community for generations to come,” Kirk said in a press release.

As the controller/accountant at Beacon Light Behavioral Health Systems in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Kirk coordinated and administered daily financial operations for three nonprofit companies under the Journey Health System umbrella for ten years.

Included Health welcomes new CFO Mark Flakne

Included Health appointed Mark Flakne as CFO. Before joining the company, Flakne spent 11 years with UnitedHealth Group as OptumHealth’s CFO.

“As a seasoned CFO and proven leader in building high-performance teams that excel in executing ambitious growth and operational goals, Mark will be a great addition to Included Health,” CEO and Founder Owen Tripp said in a press release. “Mark’s strategic mindset, passion for health care, and track record associated with complex undertakings like the economics of outcomes-driven medicine while scaling a public company are powerful assets as we focus on Included Health’s growth and evolution.”

San Francisco-based Included Health offers comprehensive care, including physical and mental health care, primary and specialty care, certain types of home-based care and more.

“I am excited and energized to join the Included Health team and to be part of its ongoing growth story,” Flakne said. “Included Health has a strong market position and great potential to further establish itself as employers and individuals need a single, all-in-one destination for personalized health care. I am inspired by Included Health’s mission and look forward to working with the company’s talented team to serve our members while driving results and enhancing shareholder value.”

Duo Health announces new President and COO

Duo Health has named Kristen Warden president and chief operating officer (COO). She will be responsible for driving the company’s expansion and enhancing its ability to serve patients and partners across its communities.

“Kristen has a proven track record in leadership of value-based care organizations and mobilizing teams focused on complex senior patients and chronic kidney disease patients,” Duo Health CEO and co-founder Nathan Goldstein said in a statement. “Her operational excellence is invaluable to Duo Health as we expand our reach to new patients and markets.”

Based in Chicago, Duo Health is a medical group dedicated to addressing the needs of patients with chronic kidney disease and their physicians. Its Health Mobilization platform brings together multidisciplinary care teams, nephrologists, other clinicians, facilities, and organizations to provide comprehensive care catered to the individual patient’s needs.

“I’m excited to join Duo Health – to contribute to its mission of improving patient outcomes and to continue its expanded reach for more provider groups, patients and communities impacted by chronic kidney disease,” Warden said in a press release.

Adventist HealthCare names John Sackett President and CEO

Adventist HealthCare has named John Sackett as its president and CEO. Sackett served as the company’s COO since 2014 and as president of Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center from 2013 to 2019.

“John Sackett has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to mission-driven health care leadership and to providing our community with excellent patient care,” Emmanuel Asiedu, chair of the Adventist Health Care board of directors, said in a statement. “I have full confidence that John will continue to strengthen our team, deliver care and drive strategic growth, all in pursuit of our mission.”

Adventist HealthCare, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, comprises Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging.

“It is a privilege to share a calling with team members who are fully committed to extending physical, mental and spiritual healing to every person, every time,” Sackett said in a press statement. “I’m honored to be entrusted with strengthening our culture of excellence so that both patients and our team members continue to choose Adventist HealthCare as the best place to work and receive care.”

Before joining Adventist HealthCare, Sackett was president and CEO at Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colorado, for 24 years.