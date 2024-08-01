Hospital-At-Home Leader Medically Home Names New CEO

Medically Home’s board of directors has appointed a new president and CEO. Graham Barnes will take the helm of the company, effective immediately.

“[Graham Barnes’] track record of growing and nurturing health care companies gives us deep confidence in his ability to elevate Medically Home and build on the strong market position that has been achieved to date,” Maneesh Goyal, chairman of the board of directors for Medically Home, and COO of the Mayo Clinic Platform at the Mayo Clinic, said in a press statement. “We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rami Karjian for his dedication and leadership bringing Medically Home to where it is today.”

Boston-based Medically Home partners with organizations to help them deliver hospital-at-home services, as well as emergency department services in the home. The company coordinates in-home visits, sets up the proper technology and equipment, and pulls together all of the necessary resources.

In April, Boston Medical Center rolled out a new hospital-at-home program. The health system launched this in collaboration with Medically Home.

Later that month, BrightStar Care also announced that they would provide primary in-home clinician and transport services with Medically Home.

As part of the leadership transition, former CEO Rami Karjian will remain at Medically Home in a new advisory role, along with co-founders Raphael Rakowski and Andy Lipman.

“Both Medically Home and the overall movement to decentralize care are at an inflection point,” Karjian said in the press statement. “Medically Home’s platform has already successfully cared for more than 40,000 patients and we expect the market to accelerate with new opportunities in the future as Graham takes the helm. We are proud of all that has been done establishing this new model of patient care delivery and believe we have set a new standard in patient care that will endure. We welcome the next chapter for Medically Home under Graham’s proven leadership.”

Barnes has been the CEO of multiple companies, including HealthWyse, HealthyCircles and and Concerro Inc. He has served in multiple advisory roles over the last few years as well.

“I am honored to be appointed to lead Medically Home and advance its innovative model of care,” Barnes said in the statement. “Medically Home has built a safe and robust clinical, logistics, and operational model that underpins acute care at home and post-acute care at home for more than 20 organizations. There is tremendous potential to continue partnering with leading healthcare organizations to provide patients and the clinicians who serve them with our scalable care model.”