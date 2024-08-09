HouseWorks Continues To Hit M&A Trail, Expands Further Into Pennsylvania

HouseWorks has acquired the Pittsburgh-based personal care services company Bridge City Home Care. The transaction further increases HouseWorks Pennsylvania footprint.

One of the reasons Bridge City Home Care was an attractive acquisition target to HouseWorks was because of an existing relationship.

“Bridge City was owned by the same individual who previously owned Druk Home Care, which HouseWorks successfully partnered with in late 2023,” HouseWorks CEO Mike Trigilio told Home Health Care News in an email. “This existing relationship with the previous owner created a unique synergy, making it a natural progression for HouseWorks to bring Bridge City into our growing family of companies.”

Backed by InTandem Capital, HouseWorks is a Greater Boston-based home care company that also provides meal delivery and laundry services. The company delivers services across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

HouseWorks was also drawn to Bridge City Home Care’s growth track record over the last two years.

“Their commitment to a growth mindset and providing quality care to patients aligns perfectly with HouseWorks’ strategic vision,” Trigilio said. “By partnering with Bridge City, HouseWorks seizes the opportunity to further expand into the Pittsburgh market, solidifying our presence across the state.”

Indeed, the transaction is HouseWorks’ third in Pennsylvania.

In 2018, HouseWorks purchased Caring Friends Home Care in Philadelphia. Last year, the company acquired Care & Help, which is also based in Philadelphia.

Trigilio noted that Pennsylvania is a key market for HouseWorks.

“Pennsylvania continues to be a significant market of focus for HouseWorks and the team given the attractive HCBS environment within the state,” he said. “PA is one of the largest enrollees of HCBS participants, while also being a top ten state in terms of overall spend. The opportunity to continue to expand west, into key markets such as Pittsburgh, will also grow our Meal Delivery service and will be a key priority for the team as we finish 2024 and look to 2025.”

Moving forward, M&A will continue to play a significant role in HouseWorks’ growth strategy.

“While organic growth remains a top priority for the team, we are also committed to developing a robust M&A pipeline that aligns with our strategic vision,” Trigilio said. “Our focus will remain on continued expansion across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic markets, valuing density and the ability to provide high-quality care across our patient base. Identifying and partnering with strong regional operators will continue to be a focus as HouseWorks continues to expand its footprint.”