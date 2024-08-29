In-Home Pediatric Care Provider KidsSpot Rebrands, Eyes Expansion 

KidsSpot has combined its 14 brands to create a single care hub and clinical provider, now called MySpot, offering pediatric therapy both in-center and in-home.

Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, MySpot supports over 6,000 families in Florida, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina, with more than 1,350 caregivers in 42 locations.

“I’m big on culture, especially within the health care organization,” MySpot CEO Ramon Falero told Home Health Care News. “We believe that patients should always come first, and in order to promote a patient-focused culture, it is essential to have a cohesive team that follows the same roadmap and clinical processes.”

For years, Kids SPOT and its family of brands have assisted children and young adults in achieving independence by bringing together crucial elements of pediatric care to create a personalized plan for each family.

With this new identity, MySpot provides applied behavioral analysis, speech, physical, occupational, music and nutritional therapies, home health care and diagnostic testing in one comprehensive care hub.

Falero said that because health care is often fragmented – and due to the company’s acquisitions over the years – the team felt a rebranding, and bringing all employees under one company umbrella, was the right move toward realizing its overall strategy.

MySpot aims to tackle the care coordination challenges encountered by referring care providers by offering an integrated and centralized platform for contract management, care coordination and longitudinal care delivery. This new brand identity will harness the collective expertise and resources of the team to provide holistic, comprehensive care tailored to the unique demands and needs of each community across all modalities.

The company also acknowledges the immense need for pediatric nursing, specifically 24-hour care for delicate infants and smaller children. To answer that need, MySpot hopes to deploy home health care with private-duty nursing (PDN) in Florida and beyond in 2025.

Currently, the company offers home health therapy services in Texas, with nearly 1,000 patients under its care. It plans to launch PDN in Texas next quarter. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the company will focus on PDN in six of the Medicaid regions in Florida.