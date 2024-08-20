Interim HealthCare Names Rexanne Domico President, COO

Interim HealthCare – one of the largest home-based care organizations in the country – has named Rexanne Domico as its new president and COO.

Domico has significant home-based care experience. Prior to accepting the Interim role, she served as: the CEO of HomeFree Pharmacy Services; the president of home health care at BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG); and senior vice president at LHC Group.

“We’re excited to welcome Rexanne to Interim HealthCare to help champion our mission and shape our operational strategies,” Interim HealthCare CEO Paul Mastrapa said in a statement. “Her hands-on leadership style, deep industry knowledge and proven track record of fostering growth and excellence make her exceptionally well-suited to lead our regional teams and guide our franchisees nationwide to provide the high-end care we are known for.”

Based in Sunrise, Florida, Interim is a national provider of home care, home health, hospice and medical staffing services. Its parent company is Caring Brands International, which also owns the United Kingdom-based home care company Bluebird Care and the Australia-based Just Better Care.

Mastrapa is relatively new to Interim as well. He was named CEO of the company last summer. He also formerly served as the CEO of Help at Home.

On Domico’s end, she will be focused on “growth, innovation and operation excellence” in her new role.

“Interim HealthCare has been a mainstay in the home health and hospice industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining this venerable brand,” Domico said in a statement. “The full continuum of care provided by the company is unique within the industry, and I look forward to lending my experience across service lines to create impact. I’m excited to learn from our franchise partners and work together on novel approaches to our industry’s challenges.”

Domico will be speaking at Home Health Care News’ FUTURE conference on Thursday.