LTM Group Expands Into Texas With Latest Home Health Acquisition

The LTM Group announced the acquisition of Wichita Home Health Services Monday. The deal will add over 500 team members and more than 1,000 patients to the company’s network.

The company provides – through multiple locations – home health, personal care, hospice and rehabilitation services. The organization collaborates with health care systems and payers to deliver care to patients in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Texas.

Wichita Home Health Services, based in Wichita Falls, Texas, has provided home care to patients in its surrounding communities since 1969. The business was founded by Dr. Ruth Constant, who developed the first home health agency certified under Medicare in 1966. She was also one of the founding fellows of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) and the Texas Association of Home Care and Hospice (TAHC).

Advertisement

Wichita Home Health is currently led by Chrystal Everett, who also serves as the president of TAHC.

“We are honored to be able to continue the legacy of the Wichita Home Health team,” LTM Group CEO David Kerns told Home Health Care News. “It will be an anchor within the Texas market with a goal of expanding throughout the southwest region. It also helps us expand our talented leadership team by adding some of the brightest minds in home care.”

Kerns said the company will continue operating under the Wichita Home Health Services brand, and all local leadership will remain the same. The acquisition agreement was finalized last week, and the transaction is set to be completed in the next quarter.