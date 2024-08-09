Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Kara Harvey, Founder And CEO, Elder-Well Adult Day Program

The Memory Care Innovation program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing. To see this year’s inaugural Memory Care Innovation Award winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
Kara Harvey, the founder and CEO of Elder-Well Adult Day Program, has been named a 2024 Memory Care Innovation Award Winner.
To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, and serve as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Harvey sat down with Home Health Care News to talk about the importance of adult day programs, supporting family members of memory care recipients and much more.
What drew you to working in memory care?
My journey into memory care began 30 years ago when I started working as a home health aide in senior care.
During this time, I witnessed firsthand the profound sense of isolation and loneliness many seniors experienced, particularly those with memory impairments. These experiences deeply moved me and inspired a desire to change the way care was delivered. I wanted to create an environment where individuals with dementia could receive not only excellent care, but also meaningful engagement and a sense of community.
This passion led to the founding of the Elder-Well Adult Day Program, where our focus is on enhancing the quality of life, promoting dignity and providing vital support to both participants and their families.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in memory care?
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned since starting to work in memory care is the incredible importance of empathy and patience. Every individual experiencing dementia has a unique journey, and understanding their world requires us to truly listen and connect on a human level. This field has taught me that small gestures of kindness, consistency and creating a safe, engaging environment can profoundly impact the well-being of our participants.
Additionally, I’ve learned the value of supporting and educating families, as they are essential partners in the care process.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, what would it be?
If I could change one thing with an eye toward the future of memory care, it would be to secure greater government recognition and funding for dementia care and caregiver support.
As the numbers of those aging and living with Alzheimer’s rapidly grow, it is imperative that we address this looming crisis with comprehensive resources and policies. Increased funding would enable the development of more specialized care programs, enhance caregiver training and provide much-needed support for families. This proactive investment would not only improve the quality of life for individuals living with dementia, but also alleviate the immense emotional and financial burdens on caregivers. Prioritizing dementia care at a governmental level is essential to ensure that our society can meet the challenges of an aging population with dignity and compassion.
What is the biggest obstacle to being innovative in memory care, and how do you try to overcome the obstacle?
One of the biggest obstacles to being innovative in memory care is introducing the importance and value of adult day care, which remains an underrepresented service in the industry. Many people are unaware of the significant benefits that adult day programs provide, such as enhancing the quality of life for individuals with dementia and offering crucial respite and support for caregivers.
To overcome this obstacle, we focus on raising awareness through community outreach, education and collaboration with health care providers. By showcasing the positive impacts of our services and sharing success stories, we aim to shift perceptions and highlight the critical role that adult day care plays in the continuum of care. Additionally, we advocate for policy changes and increased funding to support and expand these vital services, ensuring they become a recognized and integral part of memory care.
In a word, how would you describe the future of memory care?
Transformative
What quality must all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
One key quality stands out above all: a profound commitment to enhancing the lives of those living with memory impairments.
Whether through groundbreaking technology, innovative programming, or compassionate care models, this year’s inaugural award recipients all demonstrate a genuine dedication to improving the quality of life for individuals with cognitive challenges.
This commitment is evident in their ability to create solutions that are not only effective, but also empathetic and person-centered, recognizing the unique needs and experiences of each individual in their care.
The mark of a true Memory Care Innovation Award winner lies in their unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.
Their innovations not only improve care and support, but also promote dignity, independence and well-being for individuals experiencing memory loss and their families.