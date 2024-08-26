NAHC-NHPCO Alliance Names Dr. Steve Landers As Inaugural CEO

The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC)-National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) Alliance has named its new leader. Dr. Steve Landers – a longtime home health veteran – will serve as the inaugural CEO.

Landers is the former CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) Health Group, a nonprofit home health, hospice and palliative care operator that serves patients in Ohio and New Jersey.

He left the company last year and became the president and CEO of Hebrew SeniorLife, a Harvard Medical School-affiliated senior living provider that is also a research and educational organization. After nearly a year there, Landers opened up his own venture, Landers StratAGEy, in May of this year.

Now, he’ll be tasked with leading the NAHC-NHPCO Alliance, which is set to have a new name itself in the coming months. NAHC and NHPCO began integrating on July 1, and together are the largest home-based care advocacy organization in the country.

NAHC President William A. Dombi has been a part of the transition, and is set to retire at the end of the year.

“The Alliance members provide a wide range of high-quality home- and community-based services that promote comfort, dignity and independence,” Landers said in a statement. “I’m so proud to become a part of this organization, and am eager to serve. I’ve had the opportunity in my career to see the health care industry from many vantage points, and in this new role with The Alliance, I will use all that I have learned to make a difference for our members as we continue to expand to meet the growing public needs for our care.”

Outside of his time at VNA Health Group and Hebrew SeniorLife, Landers also spent time at the Cleveland Clinic and at John Hopkins School of Public Health.

“Providing leadership around policy and advocacy efforts is critical to our mission at The Alliance,” Transition Board Chair Ken Albert – who also serves as the CEO of Andwell Health Partners – said in a statement. “Throughout his career, Dr. Landers served the field as an effective policy advocate, shaping policy at both the state and federal levels. We are thrilled to welcome him as our inaugural CEO, and I know he will build an extraordinary team to offer value for our members.”

Landers is a logical fit given his extensive experience in all service lines related to home-based care.

“Dr. Landers’ rich and diversified experience makes him the ideal candidate to lead our membership as our organization evolves,” Alliance Transition Board Vice Chair Melinda Gruber added. “Working alongside community health workers and within our patients’ homes, he understands what we need as frontline caregivers and advocates.”