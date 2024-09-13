Bayada, HomeWell Leaders Share Strategies For Recognizing And Retaining Office Staff

Office staff have the highest client satisfaction scores among home health care provider employees. They also have the lowest administrative salaries.

These salaries can impact job satisfaction and cause employees to seek employment elsewhere, according to the 2024 Activated Insights Benchmarking Report. Some organizations are turning to recognition to combat this trend.

“Employee recognition is no longer a ‘nice to do,’” Michelle Cone, senior vice president of training and brand programs at HomeWell Care Services, told Home Health Care News. “Recognizing employees should be considered table stakes in this post-pandemic landscape. With a focus on employee retention, engagement, and overall satisfaction and its direct correlation to top-quality care, recognition to support retention and drive satisfaction is vital.”

HomeWell Care Services, based in Burkburnett, Texas, offers personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals.

“Recognition is critical to maintaining an engaged and innovative pool of talent because it staves off burnout and invigorates our shared sense of purpose,” Jeff Knapp, chief people officer of Bayada, told HHCN. “All employees – and I’d say even more so in the helping professions like home care – feel energized to give their best when others recognize that their work is worthwhile and that they are making a difference.”

Headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey, Bayada provides in-home clinical care and support services for children and adults, including hospice, behavioral health and rehabilitation in 21 states and five countries.

With agencies vying for skilled and experienced caregivers, brands prioritizing employee recognition stand out. Recognition programs that attract and retain top talent give agencies a competitive advantage in a rapidly growing industry.

“We have several recognition and reward programs,” Knapp said. “For office staff, excellence awards are one favorite. Employees are nominated and selected yearly and celebrated at our annual gathering. Categories include clinical leadership, client services leadership and enterprise support. We also give years of service awards to recognize employee loyalty and commitment.”

Knapp said that what Bayada’s recognition and rewards programs have in common is that they are peer-driven.

“You can get a shout-out from your colleagues, manager, even clients and families,” he said. “I think employees value this most because it’s tangible and group-sourced. You can see in that honoree what excellence looks like and it illustrates and reinforces for everyone how their own talents and discretionary effort contribute to our larger mission to help the people we serve enjoy a better quality of life in the safety and comfort of home.”

Cone said that HomeWell, as a brand, discovered that what matters most is how you recognize employees. Consistency is key.

“Communicate to your team how what they do matters and is appreciated,” Cone said. “How much their presence and who they are positively impacts their clients’ lives. Share with them how they impact the industry. Don’t assume they know the difference they make.”

She suggested listening to your team. Find out what they need or want. Find out what the company is doing well and what can be improved. Understand why they stay or why they leave.

“Some tangibles that we have found employees prefer include recognizing an employee who has demonstrated outstanding performance and dedication,” Cone said. “A peer-to-peer recognition allows staff members to nominate a team member for recognition. Training and professional development opportunities work well. Ensure it’s paid training and offer certifications. Build out career paths or promotions based on training. Publicize these opportunities as rewards for staff who have demonstrated a commitment to learning and self improvement.”

While some recognition opportunities are set at a monthly cadence, it is important to recognize employees at the moment based on things like client acknowledgments during satisfaction surveys or the willingness to accept emergency shifts. Recognition and positive customer feedback boost morale, help retain team members and enhance job satisfaction, improving satisfaction scores.

Enhanced scores can provide a competitive advantage that can be leveraged in local markets to support client and caregiver acquisition and retention efforts.

“We identified that office staff satisfaction and turnover significantly impact caregiver satisfaction and turnover, as well as client satisfaction and turnover,” Cone said. “We shifted focus upstream of the caregivers by creating a support and retention strategy for office staff – those key internal associates – giving them what they want and need to be confident and successful in their roles.”

Cone said that by building intentional retention strategies around office staff, HomeWell has witnessed an impact on caregiver retention. She said over 75% of HomeWell’s caregivers have been active over 90 days, and less than 10% of franchisees surveyed said they had to turn away business due to a lack of caregivers.

“Retention matters to our home care clients because staff turnover understandably causes them anxiety,” Knapp said. “Entering their homes is a sacred trust. They come to trust and rely on their caregivers and clinicians, but also on the familiar voices who answer the phone every day. We become the family they choose. By retaining staff, you retain the valuable social capital and expertise you invest in building and that is measurably good for client satisfaction, care quality and business results.”