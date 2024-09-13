CommonSpirit Health at Home Names New President And CEO

CommonSpirit Health at Home — the home-based care arm of health system CommonSpirit Health — has a new CEO.

Trisha Crissman will step into the role, having served as interim president of CommonSpirit Health at Home since October 2023.

“Trisha’s leadership has been instrumental in Health at Home’s success, and she will continue to drive growth, performance, innovation and strategic direction for CommonSpirit Health at Home as she takes on this new role,” Terika Richardson, senior vice president and chief operating officer of CommonSpirit Health, said in a press statement.

CommonSpirit Health at Home is headquartered in Milford, Ohio. It offers specialized home care, home infusion, hospice and medical transportation services nationwide. CommonSpirit Health at Home operates 83 locations across 13 states.

Before serving as interim president, Crissman was CommonSpirit Health at Home’s vice president and COO. She first joined CommonSpirt in 2015, after serving as vice president of AccentCare’s hospice segment.

Crissman also serves on the board of the NAHC-NHPCO National Alliance for Care at Home.

In her new role at CommonSpirit Health at Home, Crissman will be at the forefront as the company focuses on expansion opportunities.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve in this expanded role to advocate for and champion the highest levels of quality care in the home across the country, and to strive to care for more people in need of our specialized services each and every day, especially for those who are most vulnerable in our society,” she said in the press statement. “As a part of CommonSpirt Health, I am committed to finding meaningful ways to leverage our organization’s size, scale and expertise to positively impact our industry’s influence and decision-making at the most important levels, both in Washington, DC, and in our local home towns.”

Most recently, CommonSpirit Health at Home announced the formation of a joint venture to provide home-based care across northeast Indiana with Parkview Health.