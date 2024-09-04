Competition Heats Up For New York CDPAP Contract

PALCO, a financial management service (FMS) provider based in Little Rock, Arkansas, has announced its participation in the bidding process to become the exclusive administrator of New York’s Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP).

The company, along with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Public Partnerships LLC, is one of the organizations to publicly surface as one of the contestants involved in the process.

PALCO has provided coordinated financial management services since 1999 for older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, foster children and others. The organization collaborates with government agencies, nonprofit and managed-care organizations, and the private sector.

It was the first FMS in the country to pilot the self-direction model more than 20 years ago, according to CEO Alicia Paladino. PALCO assists clients in hiring and paying for their choice of support workers and services within a state-approved personalized spending budget.

“PALCO has been expanding its services into larger states in recent years,” Paladino told Home Health Care News. “In some cases, we’ve been helping to rebuild programs that were no longer working properly. We look forward to helping New York revamp its existing Medicaid program by switching to a single provider.”

As previously reported, any company that becomes the exclusive administrator for New York’s CDPAP could secure a contract worth billions of dollars in revenue over the next five years.

To qualify, a competing company must have been in business before 2012 and be a statewide vendor, serving the entire population in at least one state besides New York. Proposals were required to be submitted in writing and include a bid, company background, information on how the company plans to work with the state and any questions.

The bidding process is on an aggressive timeline. Legislation was put into effect in April 2024, and a request for proposal (RFP) was issued in June. Candidates were required to submit their bids by August 21, and the contract will be awarded by October 1. Once awarded, the winning bidder will have up to 90 days to take on administrative responsibilities.