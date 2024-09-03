Family Caregivers Need Further Support, New Data Shows

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new data on the health and needs of caregivers around the country.

Specifically, the study took into account the status of family caregivers, and how that changed from 2015–2016 to 2021–2022. One in five adult Americans provides care support to a friend or family member, according to the CDC.

The CDC recognizes this sect of the population as critically important, given that the loved ones they care for may otherwise be in a brick-and-mortar care facility. Like home care providers, these family caregivers allow seniors to age in what is oftentimes the preferable setting – the home.

Over that stretch of time – from 2015-2016 to 2021-2022 – the percentage of caregivers aged 60 years and older increased from 28% to 35.4%, which outpaced the general population.

The prevalence of frequent mental distress also increased during that time period by 2.3%. In general, caregivers are more susceptible to mental distress and depression than their non-caregiver counterparts.

Out of 19 health indicators, 13 were more unfavorable for caregivers than non-caregivers. Obesity, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and arthritis especially hinders caregivers. Caregivers were also more likely to report “inability to see a doctor due to cost during both periods.”

But four measures did improve in 2021-2022, including the prevalence of current smoking, physical inactivity, no health coverage and inability to see a doctor due to cost.

These caregivers, in some cases, are likely candidates for support under self-directed programs. The Biden Administration has attempted to better support this group of individuals over the last few years.

“The National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers has raised awareness of the need to support the health of caregivers nationwide,” the study authors wrote. “Goals outlined in the strategy include strengthening services and supports for family caregivers and expanding data, research, and evidence-based practices. Providing relief from caregiving tasks, broadly known as “respite care,” was identified as a priority. Availability of such services can be optimized through public policies and community collaboration, resulting in high-quality, affordable and flexible care. Additional strategies to ensure financial and workplace security for caregivers have been implemented in some states and include enhancement of paid family leave and antidiscrimination laws.”