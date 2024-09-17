Future Leader: Alex Melugin, President, New Day Healthcare And Phoenix Home Care & Hospice

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.

Alex Melugin, president at Springfield, Missouri-based Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Home Health Care News.

To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their wellbeing.

Melugin sat down with Home Health Care News to discuss his career trajectory and how the home health industry will change in the near-term future.

What drew you to this industry?



The desire to help people while using my business degree and background.

What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting work in this industry?

It’s all about people. Our product is our people, so my job is to create a culture where we can recruit, retain, and inspire the best caregivers, clinicians and leaders within our industry.

If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of home health care, what would it be?

The over-regulation of our industry.

What do you foresee as being different about the home health care industry looking ahead to 2025?

In the past, many companies only focused on skilled or non-skilled workers. I believe more companies will continue to diversify their service lines and look at offering the full continuum of care. New Day Healthcare and Phoenix Home Care & Hospice have mastered the longitudinal care model by deploying technology throughout our company.

In a word, how would you describe the future of home health care?

Complex.

If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?

Outwork everyone!



