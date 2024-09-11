Future Leader: Alex Oosterveen, Co-Founder & CEO, Caribou Health Technologies

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Alex Oosterveen, co-founder and CEO of Miami-based Caribou Health Technologies, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Home Health Care News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their wellbeing.
Oosterveen sat down with Home Health Care News to discuss his career trajectory and how home care agencies will attract and retain talent in the future.
What drew you to this industry?
I was drawn to home care because of its significant impact on people’s lives. My mom worked as a caregiver; she and her peers were incredibly dedicated but often underappreciated.
Agency operators are facing a tough challenge in the home care industry. Thin margins and low reimbursement rates make it incredibly difficult to provide fair pay and adequate staff engagement resources while still turning a profit.
While working on a large home care M&A transaction in my early 20s, I became fascinated with how technology can help agencies attract, retain and motivate fantastic staff.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting work in this industry?
Spend time with the frontline caregivers and coordinators. They are the engine of home care. You have to shadow them to appreciate the challenges they face.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of home health care, what would it be?
We can better financially reward caregivers by making them true partners in the health outcomes of their clients.
What do you foresee as being different about the home health care industry looking ahead to 2025?
I foresee more young people pursuing careers in this field, attracted by the sense of meaning and connection.
In a word, how would you describe the future of home health care?
Empowered.
If you could offer advice to your younger self on your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Recognize that every home care market is different. When building scalable solutions, it is essential to know when to be flexible and when to rinse and repeat.
