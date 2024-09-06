Future Leader: Annamary Soller-Johnson, President, Principle Choice Home Healthcare

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Annamary Soller-Johnson, president of Oklahoma City-based Principle Choice Home Healthcare, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Home Health Care News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their wellbeing.
Soller-Johnson sat down with Home Health Care News to discuss her career trajectory and the ways the industry is evolving due to market and regulatory forces.
What drew you to this industry?
I was drawn to the health care industry by my profound love for patient care and a deep-seated desire to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives. My interest in the home health industry stems not only from this passion, but also from a commitment to support and enhance the lives of clinicians.
I aspire to be part of a solution that ensures clinicians feel valued and cared for, enabling them to extend the same level of compassion and support to their patients.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
The most significant lesson I’ve learned is that, despite a strong drive to implement substantial changes within the industry, one must constantly navigate an array of industry and legislative challenges. Therefore, staying informed and educated on the latest trends and developments is paramount to the continuity of outstanding patient care.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of home health care, what would it be?
I would focus on enhancing the continuity of care. In today’s world, individuals increasingly prefer to stay at home rather than in hospitals or long-term care facilities. They desire to experience both health and illness in the comfort of their own homes. To facilitate this, it is crucial to streamline communication between primary care providers, case managers and social workers within the community, all in the best interest of patients and their families.
Additionally, educational resources for both patients and caregivers are essential. The industry must embrace and address this responsibility proactively to ensure everyone has access to the necessary resources. I am thrilled to be a part of this transformative journey.
What do you foresee as being different about the home health care industry looking ahead to 2025?
I anticipate that, by 2025, we will witness a significant increase in the availability of acute nursing services, hospital-at-home programs, telehealth, and palliative and hospice care directly within the home setting.
The industry will likely see a shift toward comprehensive home health care models, with companies striving to offer a full spectrum of services under one roof.
In a word, how would you describe the future of home health care?
Growth.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
On my first day in the industry, I would advise myself to forge more connections immediately. The industry is filled with remarkable leaders whose knowledge and experience are invaluable. Reach out, connect, ask questions, and never cease striving to learn from those who have paved the way.
