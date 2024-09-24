Future Leader: Ashley Gore, Market Leader, Help At Home

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Ashley Gore, market leader at Chicago-based Help at Home, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Home Health Care News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their wellbeing.
Gore sat down with Home Health Care News to discuss the client and caregiver experience in home care.
What drew you to this industry?
I started in this industry as a caregiver 15 years ago. I wanted to make a difference and help others.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting work in this industry?
Where there’s a will, there’s a way. There’s a great need in our communities for quality care to ensure that individuals can age safely in their homes, and I’m determined to deliver it.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of home care, what would it be?
Eligibility requirements for clients to allow us to do more, for more.
What do you foresee as being different about the home care industry looking ahead to 2025?
The home care industry will continue to focus on, and discover innovative ways, to elevate the client and caregiver experience.
In a word, how would you describe the future of home care?
Innovative.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Compassion.
To learn more about the Future Leaders program, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.