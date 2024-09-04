Help at Home Announces Three Acquisitions, Expands In Key State

Help at Home, one of the largest home care providers in the country, has announced three transactions.

The company acquired Care By Your Side, One Care Health and AAMedcare, which are all home care providers based in Georgia.

“Bringing our unique value proposition to more Georgia communities enables us to provide great days and meaningful moments,” Help at Home Chief Operating Officer Ray Smithberger said in a statement. “We continue to focus on creating an environment that supports caregiver well being and satisfaction, which in turn enables them to deliver the highest quality of care to more clients who want to age in place at home.”

Based in Chicago, Help at Home is a personal care provider that mostly focuses on Medicaid home- and community-based services (HCBS). The company operates more than 180 branch locations across 11 states, with 67,000 clients and more than 58,000 caregivers. It is backed by The Vistria Group and Centerbridge Partners.

It already had a significant presence in Georgia, but mostly across the southern part of the state. Now, it will enter the Atlanta and Augusta markets. The acquisitions will also help the company “continue its commitment to its southern Georgia footprint,” according to the press release.

Last month, at Home Health Care News’ FUTURE conference, Help at Home President Tim O’Rourke told HHCN that the company would be looking to expand its footprint in the near-term future. The recent activity in Georgia is further evidence of that.

O’Rourke also explained that the company would continue to focus on home care, as opposed to venturing into other service lines.

“Growth continues to be really strong in what we do, both organic growth and M&A activity,” he said. “We continue to see that as a big opportunity for us, not only today, but in the future. I think the biggest change that we continue to see is this ability to really connect home care into health care. Our ability to support our caregivers even more than they’ve ever been supported before – with this team of social workers, nurses, community health workers – and to start connecting folks back into the health care system is a really huge opportunity for us.”

O’Rourke also added that, while Help at Home is not focused on other service lines, it does want to create opportunities for wraparound services for clients – such as transportation, meals and laundry services, for example.

“We’re always working to fulfill the growing demands of seniors and disabled individuals who want home care services allowing them to live as independently as possible in their own homes,” Help at Home Senior Area Leader Jennifer Clayton said in a statement. “We want to extend a warm welcome to caregivers, clients and our payer partners throughout the Peach State to Help at Home.”