Lawmakers Set Sights On Eliminating Age Restrictions For Medicaid Buy-In Program

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) have set their sights on lifting age-based restrictions in the Medicaid buy-in program. Their proposed legislation has the potential to widen the addressable market for home care providers.

On Wednesday, the policymakers introduced the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Buy-In Programs Act.

If enacted, the legislation would eliminate a restriction that blocks people living with disabilities from buying into Medicaid once they reach age 65.

Broadly, the Medicaid buy-in program offers long-term care services — that aren’t usually covered by employee insurance plans — for people with disabilities. The program allows states to cover workers with disabilities.

“People with disabilities who have health care coverage through Medicaid to provide for essential supports such as home and community-based services lose that benefit when they turn 65 years of age because of a restriction that doesn’t allow them to buy-in to Medicaid Services,” a fact sheet read. “For people with disabilities who are working, being able to buy-in to Medicaid means they can get the supports they need, such as personal care attendants to help them prepare for the day and to be independent.”

Currently, regulations take the option to buy into Medicaid off the table once someone turns 65 years old. This causes many people with disabilities to retire so they can keep their coverage.

“People with disabilities deserve to be given the resources and support they need to live and work independently no matter their age,” Casey said in a press release statement. “The Medicaid buy-in program is a critical way for many people with disabilities to receive that support, and should not be restricted to those under 65. This new bipartisan bill will prevent people with disabilities from being forced into retirement just to maintain access to the support they need to live independently.”

Most recently, Casey introduced a bill aimed at improving access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). In general, Casey has been at the forefront of pushing legislation meant to increase access to care for seniors and people living with disabilities.

Similar to Casey, Sen. Blackburn also emphasized the importance of removing barriers to Medicaid coverage.

“Americans with disabilities should be able to continue working without losing coverage or care through Medicaid when they turn 65,” she said in the statement. “The Ensuring Access to Medicaid Buy-In Program Act would ensure adults with disabilities over the age of 65 can continue to work without sacrificing their Medicaid coverage and benefits.”

The Ensuring Access to Medicaid Buy-In Programs Act has a House companion bill — H.R. 8107 — which was introduced back in April.