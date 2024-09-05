NAHC, NHPCO Merger Becomes ‘National Alliance for Care at Home’

The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) have announced the launch of a new national organization with the unveiling of a name, logo and website.

The two organizations had already merged – and named a new leader – but had not yet announced a new name or brand.

The National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) aims to provide resources, education and information to assist members in expanding their organizations. Additionally, the Alliance will serve as the collective voice of the member community, advocating for policies that promote the delivery of high-quality care for patients and their families.

The logo of the National Alliance for Care at Home pays tribute to the past while also representing the future. It combines visual elements that symbolize NAHC and NHPCO, the legacy organizations that have merged to form this new alliance. The logo concept was developed based on input from a workgroup of members, who have had a significant influence on the Alliance’s brand.

The Alliance

The Alliance also launched its integration website today at AllianceForCareAtHome.org. The new site not only provides information on the organization, but also serves as a single sign-on hub for members.

The new website includes an updated “Find a Provider” tool to assist consumers in locating home care, home health, hospice and palliative care providers. In the upcoming weeks, Alliance members will have access to a total of 29 online member communities, facilitating the professional exchange of ideas and best practices. A new website is set to launch in 2025 at the current URL, consolidating the key features from both NAHC and NHPCO’s legacy sites. Throughout the development of the new site, the Alliance’s integration site will act as a gateway to access resources from the two legacy sites.

“Providers offering various forms of care at home have always looked to our national associations to help create a shared vision for the future,” Kenneth Albert, chair of the Alliance’s transition board, said in a statement. “It took imagination, dedication and guts to take on the tough conversations about combining two organizations, each with more than 40 years of history. This Alliance will be the leading authority on transforming care in the home. We will implement that mission under a new name that welcomes providers across the care continuum to join–the National Alliance for Care at Home. The logo shows people coming together, hand in hand. That is exactly what we will do in this new Alliance–work collectively to imagine what the future of care in home settings can and should look like, and then to bring that vision to reality.”

In March 2023, NAHC and NHPCO announced they were exploring collaboration opportunities. This initiated a member consultation and input process which led to an agreement to combine the two organizations into a new Alliance, with integration work beginning July 1, 2024.

On Aug. 26, the Alliance announced that Dr. Steve Landers would become its first CEO. The Alliance will continue integrating NAHC and NHPCO operations into a single organization through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.