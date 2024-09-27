The Importance Of Cultural Competence In Home-Based Care

Cultural competence in home care means providing care that considers the cultural, social and linguistic backgrounds of patients and their families. It recognizes that individuals are unique and that their backgrounds influence their views on care.

Cultural competence also emphasizes the importance of culture without making assumptions about a patient based on race, country, religion or sexuality. Ultimately, it is recognized as essential to reducing racial and ethnic disparities in health care.

“Cultural competence in home care is crucial for creating an inclusive environment where every individual feels welcomed, respected and safe,” April Kohnen, director of home care services at Griswold Home Care, told Home Health Care News.

San Diego-based Griswold Home Care is a home care franchise with over 160 locations across the U.S.

Kohnen said that Griswold prioritizes cultural competence through caregiver training. The company also enforces policies and practices that foster an inclusive environment for everyone, ensuring that care services are customized to meet clients’ specific backgrounds and needs. Griswold regularly collects feedback from caregivers and clients to enhance and adjust its services to be more culturally sensitive and respectful.

Collecting demographic information and sending surveys to the communities where an organization offers services is essential to providing culturally competent care, according to Kohnen. This helps the organization understand the needs of current and potential clients.

Increasing the diversity of the organization’s workforce can improve client-caregiver matches, leading to better service for clients. Providing interpreter services can facilitate client conversations, ensuring a comprehensive discussion about care planning rather than a summary. This helps clients understand their care and enables them to actively participate in decision making.

Focus on person-centered care

Person-centered care allows caregivers to establish meaningful connections with clients.

“We have to remove ourselves from the equation initially,” Dr. Carol Anderson, regional medical director at Woundtech, told HHCN. “We must consider that we’re treating someone different from ourselves and be open and nonjudgmental. Communication and empowerment of the patient are key. Don’t assume anything, and do your homework on who the patient is before stepping in the door.”

Woundtech is a Hollywood, Florida-based home care provider focused on wound care and chronic wound management.

Six person-centered care concepts should be emphasized, according to Activated Insights. These include effective listening, valuable conversations, shared decision-making and goals, respect for choices, successful care planning and emotional understanding.

“Culturally competent care partners play a key role in reducing health disparities by offering inclusive and personalized care,” Kohnen said. “Understanding and addressing specific needs can prevent miscommunication and build stronger client relationships. This results in more accurate assessments, better adherence to care plans and improved health outcomes.”

LGBTQ+ focused care

According to a study by Dr. Karen Fredriksen Goldsen, there are about 2.7 million adults in the U.S., age 50 and older, who identify as LGBTQ+. About 1.1 million are older than 65, and these numbers are expected to double by 2060.

Compared with their heterosexual counterparts, LBGTQ+ elders are more likely to be single, live alone, not have children, be in poor health, and have faced poverty and homelessness. They are also less likely to frequent senior centers and benefit from meal programs and other vital services.

Access to trusted and reliable home health services benefits this group because they are much less likely to have a support system or family caregivers who can provide support after injury, surgery or illness.

“LGBTQ+ elders often face unique challenges, including concerns about discrimination and feeling misunderstood,” Kohnen said. “We strive to create a welcoming and inclusive environment by providing care partners with LGBTQ+ cultural competency training guided by SAGECare. This training helps our care partners better understand the life experiences and identities of LGBTQ+ elders, aiming to make them feel safe, valued and supported.”

SAGECare, a division of SAGE headquartered in Los Angeles, provides service providers with training and consulting on LGBTQ+ aging issues.

“Patients have expectations of us as providers,” Anderson said. “They’re expecting us to address their issues and resolve them. However, we won’t get anywhere if we don’t listen to them and their unique needs or beliefs. As a provider, you must be culturally aware of what is going on with the patient because if you have not identified where they are coming from, you won’t understand if they are non-compliant.”