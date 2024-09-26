The Levers Bayada, HomeWell Pull To Retain Home-Based Care Workers 

Without a supportive organizational culture, home-based care providers run the risk of seeing their employees burnout and turnover.

Organizational culture refers to the shared beliefs, values, attitudes, behaviors and practices that define an organization. It includes unwritten rules, norms and social patterns that influence the behavior and interactions of individuals within the organization.

When employees feel a sense of belonging, they are five times more likely to stay with the same company for an extended period, three times more likely to generate revenue faster than less inclusive competitors and nine times more likely to believe that people are treated fairly, according to data from Great Place to Work.

“There has been a positive correlation with retention rates since we’ve doubled down on recognition, culture and employee experience,” Jeff Knapp, chief people officer at Bayada, told Home Health Care News.

Bayada provides home health, home care and hospice services in 21 states and five countries.

“I am a firm believer that building an infrastructure of cultural engagement is a smart investment and recognizing employee contributions that exemplify your values has a multiplier effect across the organization,” Knapp said. “Our high and stable employee experience data demonstrate that a strong, mission-driven culture can drive employee retention and satisfaction. That, in turn, has been correlated with better hiring, retention and productivity.”

Organizational culture is also significant for patients. Studies show that engaged and satisfied employees are more likely to provide high-quality care, resulting in better patient outcomes. Lower engagement rates can increase errors, solidifying that a weak culture is a liability for health care organizations. Moreover, a supportive culture promotes open communication, continuous learning and collaboration, all vital for patient care and safety.

Beyond employee and client satisfaction, culture contributes to a healthy bottom line by keeping caregivers in place and engaged, avoiding malpractice claims. Health care organizations with positive cultures attract and retain top talent, essential in an industry with significant workforce shortages. Additionally, a study by Gallup showed that companies that prioritize culture experienced a 33% increase in revenue.

Understanding the environment and taking action

Understanding the current environment is imperative before focusing on improving workplace culture. Michelle Cone, senior vice president of training and brand programs at HomeWell Care Services, recommends soliciting and acting on client and employee feedback.

“This is table stakes to gauge satisfaction, identify areas for improvement and solicit suggestions,” she told HHCN. “Use this data to shape strategies and make tangible changes when needed.”

HomeWell Care Services, based in Burkburnett, Texas, offers personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals.

Providers can start by conducting anonymous surveys to gather honest feedback on various aspects of workplace culture, such as communication, collaboration and job satisfaction. A combination of quantitative and qualitative questions to gain a comprehensive understanding is best, according to sources.

After gathering the survey results, providers can then analyze the feedback, building on strengths and removing weaknesses – where possible.

Using focus groups to impact change after the fact is one way to respond to feedback.

“At HomeWell, our core values are integrity, collaboration, excellence, candor and balance,” Cone said. “We hire, reward, and recognize our core values. We also focus on setting clear expectations and providing support. This includes clearly defined roles, responsibilities, expectations and success metrics.”