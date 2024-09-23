Transactions: Compassus, BrightSpring Finalize Deals; Agape Care Group Expands

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

BrightSpring Health Services completes Haven Hospice acquisition

BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) announced earlier this month that it has finalized its $60 million acquisition of the assets of North Central Hospice and Haven Medical Group, which collectively make up Haven Hospice.

The deal was first announced in June, and was finalized as of Sept. 1.

Importantly, the deal helps BrightSpring bolster its hospice footprint in Florida, which is a Certificate of Need (CON) state.

Advertisement

“We are excited to welcome Haven Hospice into BrightSpring, expanding our existing hospice services into the CON state of Florida,” BrightSpring President and CEO Jon Rousseau said in a statement. “The delivery of compassionate hospice care is critical for patients and their families, and we’re committed to delivering that to high-need Floridians. Our hospice services have been rated in the top five percent for quality in the industry, and with this expansion of services to Florida, we can provide high-quality care to more patients and their families during the most difficult time in their lives.”

BrightSpring, since going public earlier this year, has been an active acquirer. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company provides a wide range of home-based care services across all 50 states.

Compassus, OhioHealth finalize partnership

Compassus – one of the largest home health providers in the country – has finalized its partnership with OhioHealth.

Advertisement

Under the partnership, Compassus has acquired ownership interest in four home health locations and three hospice locations that were formerly led and managed by Ohio Health, which is a large nonprofit health system.

The partnership between the two will be dubbed OhioHealth at Home in partnership with Compassus. It was originally announced in June.

“We are excited to officially launch OhioHealth at Home in partnership with Compassus, bringing high-quality, patient-centered home health and hospice care to our communities,” Compassus CEO Mike Asselta said in a statement. “Our coordination with the community and OhioHealth hospitals in Marion, central Ohio Lexington and Athens will ensure patients receive seamless, comprehensive care right in the comfort of their homes.”

Compassus provides home health, home infusion, palliative, hospice and home care services across 30 states.

One of its main growth drivers over the years has been joint ventures and partnerships with large, regional health systems like OhioHealth.

Agape Care Group, which is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, has acquired Crossroads Hospice locations in Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Georgia.

Based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Agape provides home-based hospice and palliative care services. Its family of brands already provided care across South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Virginia.

Crossroads Hospice will continue operating independently in Tennessee, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“The addition of Crossroads Hospice solidifies our decision to expand into the Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma markets, where we have spent more than a year building the infrastructure to support this acquisition,” Agape Care Group CEO Troy Yarborough said in a statement. “We welcome the talented team members from Crossroads and look forward to focusing on care delivery and better serving patients in the Kansas City, St. Louis, Lenexa, Warrensburg, Oklahoma City and Atlanta markets.”

Advanced Home Health Care acquires Mobile Nursing Services

Advanced Home Health Care earlier this month announced that it has agreed to acquire Mobile Nursing Services, a home health provider based in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Based in Burlington, Iowa, Advanced Home Health Care provides services across the Southeastern part of the state.

“The acquisition allows Advanced Home Health to consolidate resources and provide the high-level of services both Advanced Home Health and Mobile Nursing customers rely upon to stay at home,” according to local news reports.

Advanced Home Health provides a variety of services in the home, including home care, home health care and pediatric care.

Cardinal Health to buy Integrated Oncology Network for $1.1 billion

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced last week that it has agreed to acquire Integrated Oncology Network (ION), which is a physician-led independent oncology network. The deal is worth $1.115 billion.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, Cardinal Health is one of the largest health care companies in the country. Of late, it has significantly expanded its At-Home Solutions business. Now, it is diving deeper into oncology, which has also shifted further toward home- and community-based settings in recent years.

ION has more than 50 locations across the country. It provides “a complete and integrated continuum of care,” including diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services.

As part of the transaction, ION will become part of Navista, Cardinal Health’s oncology practice alliance.

“Driving growth in specialty continues to be a top priority, and we’ve made investments to expand our offerings through both Navista and our acquisition of Specialty Networks,” Cardinal Health CEO Jason Hollar said in a statement. “With their proven model providing extensive support of community oncology across the cancer care continuum and healthcare ecosystem, we’re confident Integrated Oncology Network will further accelerate our oncology strategy and enable us to create value for providers and patients.”

Part of ION’s business model is “meeting patients where they are.”

“Integrated Oncology Network and Cardinal Health share a mission of helping community oncology practices deliver world-class patient care and a world-class patient experience to patients and families close to home,” ION CEO Barry Tanner said in a statement. “This partnership will give community practices the tools and technology they need to enhance and grow that mission and make a positive impact on patient outcomes.”