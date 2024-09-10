Workplace Violence Remains A Significant Issue For Home-Based Care Providers 

A recent study from Transcend Strategy Group found that more than 50% of caregivers have experienced or witnessed at least one incident of workplace violence or harassment. When asked if they felt they could leave an unsafe environment without fear of retaliation from their employer, only 48% strongly agreed.

Transcend Strategy Group, based in Curtice, Ohio, provides data-driven insights to help home care companies make better business decisions.

Of the caregivers surveyed, 25% of those who have experienced or witnessed violence or harassment either didn’t feel comfortable reporting these events or did report but didn’t feel their organization was supportive.

Advertisement

“Home-based care organizations encounter unique challenges in safeguarding their staff due to their limited control over the environments they enter and the individuals they engage with,” Nicole McCann-Davis, Transcend’s senior client advisor and research director, told Home Health Care News. “It is essential to balance providing responsive, compliant and respectful support to patients and families and ensuring that staff are optimally equipped to perform their responsibilities effectively and confidently.”

Federal and state agencies require robust emergency management response plans for most types of home-based care. A crucial part of that is two-way communication. Over 50% of respondents said their employer communicated about potential safety risks. When dealing with a distributed workforce, multiple communication methods are generally necessary for all types of unplanned situations and emergencies.

Providing caregivers background information on clients and their family situations can help prevent unfortunate incidents. It’s important to consistently and thoroughly warn staff about potential risks in the neighborhood, the mental health of the client or family members, substance abuse issues or the presence of weapons. These should be considered standard practices for home-based care agencies.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that there is a generational gap among those who report witnessing violence. Individuals in the 35-44 age group were more likely than those over 55 to have experienced or witnessed physical violence in the workplace. Going further into the data, people aged 55 and above were more likely to feel empowered to establish appropriate safety measures while providing care.

“I do not believe that any organization intentionally fails to protect its employees from workplace violence,” McCann-Davis said. “Often, resource limitations or the difficulty of balancing competing priorities can pose challenges. While many organizations actively invest time and resources into violence prevention, more work remains until all participants consistently report feeling fully supported by their organization.”

Leaders are taking action

The good news is that home-based care leaders are taking action. Transcend reported that some common themes emerged around leaders providing further safety resources.

“Some of the high-level insights included in the report are focused on improved communication around safety and overall empowerment of staff to have autonomy over their safety,” McCann-Davis said. “Participants want to have confidence that their employer values them as much as they value patient care. Employers must apply the same principles in home-based care such as compassion, transparent communication and access to resources.”

Training is common in agencies, covering topics such as de-escalation tactics, self-care and stress management, and communication strategies for cultural sensitivities.

When asked about the kind of support they would like from their employers, respondents expressed a desire for concrete action and consequences for negative behavior, regardless of who the aggressor may be. They also mentioned feeling valued when acknowledged and supported in their response to harassment or violence.

Technology has become a central component in many safety protocols.

Certain organizations are providing their staff with wearable safety devices that, when activated, open a microphone connecting to a 24-hour call center. This allows someone to listen as the individual leaves the location and walks to their car and enables them to contact authorities in case of an emergency.

Organizations also have reported success in providing field staff with cell phones preloaded with applications to help them report safety events related to caregivers or patients.

“In evaluating their principle preferences for employer support, participants predominantly sought accountability, comprehensive training and education, and recognition of their emotional experiences,” McCann-Davis said. “While innovative resources, such as safety devices and applications, can be effective if budgetary constraints allow, their impact will be significantly diminished without integrating cognitive empathy. Workplace safety risk escalates when employees feel uncomfortable disclosing essential information to their employers.”