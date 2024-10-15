Atria Senior Living Closing Home Care Business In New York

Atria Senior Living is shuttering its New York-based home care business, laying off 161 workers from its licensed home care agency in Garden City by Jan. 8.

The closure was cited as due to economic reasons, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor on Oct. 10.

The workforce reductions occur as the Louisville, Kentucky-based firm plans to discontinue all its home care services in order to concentrate on its senior living business. The company established its Nassau County home care agency to support the 30 assisted living facilities it operates across the state.

The home care business’s closure is reportedly unrelated to the industry consolidation of the Medicaid-funded Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) participants in New York next year. Atria does not accept Medicaid.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue operations at Atria Home Care in an effort to focus on our core business of social model senior living communities,” an Atria Senior Living spokesperson told Home Health Care News. “We are working with all home care customers and employees on a transition to other home care providers and are committed to supporting our employees and clients through these changes over the next several weeks.”

Founded in 1996, Atria Senior Living provides independent and assisted living and memory care facilities for adults with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease in more than 300 communities across 43 states and seven Canadian provinces, according to its website.

Atria’s portfolio of brands includes Coterie Luxury Senior Living, Atria Signature Collection, Atria Senior Living, Atria Park, Holiday by Atria and Atria Retirement Canada. The privately held management company employs more than 13,000 caregivers and has approximately 36,000 residents.