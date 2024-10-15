Caribou Becomes National Preferred Right at Home Partner for Rewards and Recognition

This article is sponsored by Caribou Rewards.

Caribou Rewards, a rewards and engagement application built to elevate care agencies to world-class employer status, has announced its official partnership with Right at Home, becoming the national in-home care provider’s preferred rewards and recognition partner for their 433 locations throughout the United States.

Right at Home franchises undertook a 6-month competitive pilot program to inform vendor selection, which was initiated at the end of 2023 in an effort to improve overall caregiver experience.

Specifically, they set out to increase staff engagement, bolster recruitment efforts, and improve caregiver retention. To determine the choice partner, Right at Home compared performance data and qualitative feedback from caregivers, office staff, and agency owners.

Caribou’s mission is to fuel excellence across organizations through automated rewards and recognition programs designed to make caregivers feel seen and valued. In September, Right at Home US selected Caribou after achieving exceptional results in the pilot program, illustrating positive business outcomes for all participating franchises.

“Simply put, Caribou won in every category,” says Jessica Schultz, director of people strategy at Right at Home. “Caribou continues to drive new integrations, and new build-outs to fit our needs. Their adaptability, and their willingness to listen and learn, was unmatched. Plus, their customer service level was superior, and their platform readiness was mature.”

Caribou’s automation capabilities played a vital role in the selection process, as Right at Home franchises prioritized ensuring office staff had no extra work on their plate while administering a new program that seamlessly integrated with their existing scheduling system.

“Our aim is to help our agency partners become outstanding employers and great businesses through a technology-enabled culture that puts caregivers first. This partnership signals Right at Home’s commitment to being an industry leader in using technology to improve the caregiver experience, as well as overall business performance,” says Christian Alaimo, Caribou’s co-founder and chief operating officer.

“The results with Right at Home franchises show how powerful rewards and recognition can be for any in-home care agency’s growth goals and operational efficiency,” Alaimo says.

Within six months, Right at Home pilot franchises saw 15% growth in active staff, 15% improvement in Electronic Visit Verification, and a 65% improvement in retention for new hires.

“Since our inception, Caribou has helped agencies improve their operational efficiency while directing money back into the pockets of caregivers,” says Alaimo. “We’ve put over 5 million dollars in the pockets of hard-working caregivers. It’s a virtuous cycle that positively impacts every stakeholder in the ecosystem.”

Rosaleen Doherty, co-owner at Right at Home Boston, has been using Caribou since 2022, and notes the success she has had with the platform.

“Caribou is a way for us to reach people across our entire company, and help them be seen for the great work they do. We know this equates to job satisfaction, and that’s what we’re all aiming for with our teams,” Doherty says. “Thanks to Caribou, we have a tool in our toolbox that helps us reward our team easily and immediately — without any extra administrative work.”

To date, upwards of 3,000 Right at Home caregivers across eleven states are using Caribou with their local Right at Home office to get points, redeemable for cash incentives, for clocking in and out, referring qualified candidates for open roles, completing important onboarding tasks, or picking up extra shifts.

“We’re excited to see how this partnership evolves year after year, and our Right at Home franchises will be thrilled to have access to a tool like Caribou that their caregivers love,” says Schultz.



Caribou fuels excellence across entire organizations; improving retention, recruitment, and staff performance, all while improving overall operational efficiency. Caribou’s referral programs have generated thousands of hires for agencies, moving the needle on the caregiver shortage that impacts the lives of millions. Find out more about Caribou’s mission at www.caribou.care.