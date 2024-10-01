CMS Report Shows Hospital-At-Home Care Increases Recovery, While Decreasing Costs And Readmissions

This week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published a report on a study of its Acute Hospital Care at Home (AHCAH) program. This program permits specific Medicare-certified hospitals to provide inpatient-level care to patients in their homes. The report outlines the study’s results and discusses potential future considerations and limitations.

The report found that patients receiving care through the program differed demographically from those at traditional inpatient facilities. Generally, hospital-at-home (HaH) patients were more likely to be white, live in urban areas, and less likely to receive Medicaid or low-income subsidies. These differences may be due to the criteria established by participating hospitals to identify suitable patients for this type of care.

Patients receiving care at home generally experienced fewer catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Mortality rates were also lower. Those with less complex respiratory and infectious conditions had lower 30-day readmission rates than those in traditional inpatient settings. However, readmission rates for patients with more complex respiratory infections were higher for those receiving care at home.

The study found that patients receiving care at home through the initiative resulted in lower Medicare spending during the 30-day post-discharge period. Furthermore, even though at-home patients received the same services as those in traditional hospital settings, they used fewer of the same services. This suggests that hospitals experience lower costs over time when providing care to patients in their homes.

The study also revealed that at-home patients required care slightly longer than those in traditional settings, but the difference was negligible (less than a day).

Feedback collected from patients, caregivers and family members about at-home care was overwhelmingly positive. Patients reported feeling more relaxed, less anxious and less depressed at home, which seemed to facilitate their recovery. Caregivers and family members believed better health outcomes were one of the main benefits of receiving care in a familiar and comfortable environment.

“People who have been in a brick-and-mortar hospital and also cared for in their home report that they sleep better in their beds and that it is less noisy and confusing,” Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety at the American Hospital Association (AHA), recently told Home Health Care News. “For older folks who sometimes get confused when they’re away from home, this is a way for them not to experience those challenging effects of being hospitalized but still receive hospital-level care.”

Lessons learned

While the feedback received was primarily positive, it also revealed some limitations and opportunities.

One concern was the potential need for additional care, especially for patients with limited mobility. While approved hospitals are expected to provide all nursing care, including help with daily activities, CMS received feedback that, at times, family members took time off to be with their loved ones or hired extra nursing aides.

Another common concern was the program’s effective implementation. Specifically, there was potential for confusion among clinicians and hospital staff regarding the services provided and among patients about what services are covered by Medicare.

Overall, feedback from patients and caregivers aligned with existing evidence on HaH programs; they generally viewed the care provided as safe, effective and a positive experience.

“Clinicians, doctors and nurses who have been involved in the HaH program are enthusiastic about it,” Foster said. “It allows them to have a deeper relationship with their patients, to see more of what their home life is like, and to be able to advise them on how to recover well and then how to stay well from whatever condition brought them into the hospital, even if that hospital was their home.”

The waivers and flexibilities associated with the AHCAH initiative expire Dec. 31, and its future remains unclear.

“By the end of the year, Congress will need to act to extend the Medicare waiver,” Foster said. “We’ve heard considerations of a bill that would extend it for five years, but we don’t know whether that will be passed.”

Foster added that if the bill is not passed, no fee-for-service Medicare or Medicaid patient could be cared for at home.

“Congress is concerned that we can demonstrate high-quality care being delivered, that we are not putting a tremendous burden on family members or other loved ones in the home, and they have expressed concern about whether this would be equitable,” Foster said. “However, we see a dominance of people with more limited means benefiting enormously from the hospital-at-home program.”