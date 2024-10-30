Future Leader: Danielle Armbruster, Regional Director Of Business And Development, Maxim Healthcare Services

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Danielle Armbruster, the regional director of business development at Maxim Healthcare Services, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Home Health Care News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their wellbeing.
Armbruster sat down with Home Health Care News to talk about why innovation and compassion must be prioritized in home-based care.
What drew you to this industry?
I have a background in coaching. I think the coaching background and management go hand in hand. Paired with my passion for helping people, I was immediately drawn to health care.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
The biggest lesson that I’ve learned is that we have to be adaptable. We’re in an ever changing environment, and we need to continue to drive innovation without sacrificing compassion. I feel like the best companies thrive when their compassion and innovation go hand in hand.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of home health or home care, what would it be?
I think making sure that the industry as a whole has a better understanding of the difference between home health and home care, and the different levels of care that can be offered in the home. That’s what I would change.
What do you foresee as being different about the home health or home care industry looking ahead to 2025?
I think since the pandemic, every industry, whether it’s home care, hospital, etc., they’ve had to get creative and think outside the box. I foresee that continuing as we better prepare for the future.
In a word, how would you describe the future of home health or home care?
Innovative.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
My advice would be, don’t ever forget about the impact that we make every single day. The more removed we get from our direct patient care and caregivers, it can be easy to forget about the lives that were impacting, and why we do what we do. I feel like if we can keep that in the forefront at all times, we will not fail.
