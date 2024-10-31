Future Leader: Michael Hietala, Senior Director Of Financial Strategy, Innovive Health

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Michael Hietala, senior director of financial strategy at Innovive Health, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Home Health Care News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their wellbeing.
Hietala sat down with Home Health Care News to discuss why home health care will be such a big part of the future, and why leaders in the space need to be nimble.
What drew you to this industry?
In many ways, home health care is the future. It is where people are most comfortable and their potential to thrive is the greatest. When coupling this with my passion for health care, home health was a great fit.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
My biggest lesson learned is to always be humble. The industry is ever-changing and there is always something or someone you can learn from, especially if you want your organization to be successful.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of home health care, what would it be?
I would push for more innovation, especially as we prepare for an influx of an aging population that will inevitably require the care of home health providers.
What do you foresee as being different about the home health care industry looking ahead to 2025?
As the market continues to consolidate, I foresee competition getting stiffer. Agencies need to be nimble and stay ahead of regulatory changes, while also creating as much value as possible in their communities.
In a word, how would you describe the future of home health care?
Optimistic.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
All Future Leaders must possess the ability to be flexible, adaptable and prepared for change.
