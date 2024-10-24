Future Leader: Shelbie Kuhn, Market Leader, Help at Home

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Shelbie Kuhn, Indiana market leader at Help at Home, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Home Health Care News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their wellbeing.
Kuhn sat down with Home Health Care News to talk about how she got started in home care and what she hopes will come next for the industry.
What drew you to this industry?
I was drawn to this industry by my desire to help others achieve their goals. I’ve always wanted a thoughtful, meaningful career, and I found my home in home care.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
People are good.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of home care, what would it be?
More focus on the caregiver and their needs. They are the reason we’re able to do what we do each day!
What do you foresee as being different about the home care industry looking ahead to 2025?
I’m hopeful that there will be a stronger focus on the benefits of home care. I foresee a strong financial shift to funding our home care programs.
In a word, how would you describe the future of home care?
Essential.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Flexibility. The only thing that doesn’t change is change.
