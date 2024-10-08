Future Leader: Thomas Sowers, VP Of Community Supports, 24 Hour Home Care

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Thomas Sowers, vice president of community supports at 24 Hour Home Care, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Home Health Care News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their wellbeing.
Sowers sat down with Home Health Care News to talk about how home care providers can start acting as “speed boats,” and not cruise ships, as they navigate change.
What drew you to this industry?
I was drawn to the caregiving industry as a result of a personal experience watching my grandfather navigate a chronic illness and ultimately be on the receiving end of care. My aunt (his daughter) was his caregiver and I quickly realized the value and importance of the family caregiver.
That led me to explore the industry and ultimately to 24 Hour Home Care where I have spent the past 10 years in the pursuit to radically improve the caregiving experience for the care recipient, caregiver and the community.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
One key lesson learned was balancing empathy with resilience. Caregiving requires deep compassion for both the care recipients and the tactical teams that support the delivery of excellent care, but over the years, I’ve realized that resilience is just as important.
Supporting people through tough times, like during the pandemic or in times of unexpected change, means staying compassionate while also helping teams remain strong, adaptable, and able to solve complex problems. This balance has allowed me to create an environment within my teams where we can make a meaningful impact even in the face of challenges.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of home care, what would it be?
Drive laser-focus on the people – whether it’s the care recipient, caregiver or community – by providing simple, intuitive tools that deliver the information and solutions they need, when and how they need them. By making these tools easy to use and accessible, we can make the care delivery process frictionless, allowing families and caregivers to focus on what truly matters: giving and receiving care.
This would create a seamless experience that supports meaningful, person-centered interactions, empowering everyone involved to leverage their skills to make the biggest possible impact.
What do you foresee as being different about the home care industry looking ahead to 2025?
I think sometimes as an overall industry we can operate a bit like a cruise ship, slow to change course.
However, in 2025 and beyond, I think we’ll see some organizations operating more like speed boats. In my opinion, the next few years are going to be pivotal in defining the future state of the industry and that organizations should aim to be as agile as possible to capture the moment.
We need to embrace new tools that can radically redefine the ways in which we conduct and operate our businesses and impact more people.
In a word, how would you describe the future of home care?
Dynamic.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Grit.
Grit is a critical trait because it fosters perseverance and resilience in navigating challenges. As industries evolve, leaders with grit will embrace change, drive innovation and inspire their teams to stay committed to a dynamic vision of the future. This determination not only helps them overcome obstacles but also cultivates a positive culture that encourages creativity and adaptability. In a rapidly changing world, grit is essential for leading effectively and shaping success.
